ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
AVN 111.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.5%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
FFL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
GGGL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
GGL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.67%)
GTECH 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 3.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.73%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.43%)
PRL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.74%)
TPLP 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.12%)
TREET 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TRG 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WAVES 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,755 Increased By 59.5 (1.27%)
BR30 18,717 Increased By 291.7 (1.58%)
KSE100 46,119 Increased By 444.7 (0.97%)
KSE30 18,069 Increased By 155.4 (0.87%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,330
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,436,413
6,04724hr
Sindh
544,722
Punjab
482,316
Balochistan
34,501
Islamabad
129,004
KPK
196,328
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russia warns of power price spike if energy transition is hasty

Reuters 03 Feb, 2022

MOSCOW: A rushed transition away from fossil fuels risks driving electricity prices higher, a senior Russian official said on Wednesday, responding to German government comments that an EU carbon tax may make renewables more attractive in Russia.

Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Snikkars said Russia was ready to support global efforts against the negative consequences of climate change but said any push to renewables should be gradual.

“We are not ready for sharp price volatility in the electric power sector, that’s why we will act more gradually in the renewables part,” he told Reuters in a written reply.

Some sceptics of a rapid shift to renewable energy say that falling investment in fossil fuel supplies will lead to higher prices. Supporters say renewables will provide cheaper power.

Russia’s exports of commodities and power to Europe have been in the spotlight because of winter price rises and disputes about supply, at a time when relations between Moscow and the West are at their worst since the Cold War over Ukraine.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told the Funke newspaper group over the weekend she expected the European Union’s proposed carbon border tax to encourage a switch to renewable energies in Russia.

She said it would be “a blessing” to work jointly with Russia on green energy. Baerbock has in the past said Moscow uses energy prices to “blackmail” Europe, which receives around a third of its gas from Russia.

Russian state power utility Inter RAO expects its electricity exports to double in 2021 to more than 21 billion kilowatt hours.

CARBON INFLATION

In July, the EU proposed a CO2 tariff on imports of polluting goods to the trading bloc from 2026. That would make some companies pay a border tax on carbon-intensive products including electricity, steel and aluminium.

Such a tax is likely to hit Russia the hardest, according to a joint study by two European climate think tanks.

Alexandra Panina, a board member at Inter RAO, which exports to Finland and the Baltic states, said the company was closely watching how the proposed tax developed and was optimistic about joint cooperation with the EU on green energy.

Panina said Inter RAO was currently facing obstacles in supplying low-carbon and cheap power to the region and that the tax could drive inflation in Europe.

Eurozone inflation hit a record 5.1% in January from a year earlier.

“Introduction of a carbon border tax would speed up inflation, which beat multi-year records last year, and would lead to an additional rise of prices to all the goods in the EU,” she said, predicting exporters would pass costs to consumers.

electricity prices German government Russia’s exports power price EU carbon tax Pavel Snikkars

Comments

Comments are closed.

Russia warns of power price spike if energy transition is hasty

Can inflation be tamed without hurting growth?

OPEC+ sticks to planned output rises

IT minister opposes ban on crypto-currency

CPEC-IPPs contracts: Pakistan seeks renegotiation with China

Industries: Pakistan becomes most suitable country for investment: PM

IMF’s board approves $1bn loan tranche

Pakistan needs structural transformation of economy: ADB

Jul-Jan trade deficit widens 91.9pc YoY

Attacks repulsed in Naushki, Panjgur; 4 terrorists killed

Sindh fixes wheat-buying target, support price

Read more stories