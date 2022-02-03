ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
AVN 111.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.5%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
FFL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
GGGL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
GGL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.67%)
GTECH 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 3.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.73%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.43%)
PRL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.74%)
TPLP 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.12%)
TREET 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TRG 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WAVES 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,755 Increased By 59.5 (1.27%)
BR30 18,717 Increased By 291.7 (1.58%)
KSE100 46,119 Increased By 444.7 (0.97%)
KSE30 18,069 Increased By 155.4 (0.87%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,330
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,436,413
6,04724hr
Sindh
544,722
Punjab
482,316
Balochistan
34,501
Islamabad
129,004
KPK
196,328
Recorder Report 03 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
(KELSC5) K-Electric Ltd           27-01-2022   03-02-2022
Saif Power Ltd                    02-02-2022   04-02-2022   50%(ii)       31-01-2022
The Hub Power Company Ltd         02-02-2022   04-02-2022   65%(i)        31-01-2022
Dolmen City REIT                  04-02-2022   06-02-2022   3.70%(ii)     02-02-2022
Hum Network Ltd *                 02-02-2022   08-02-2022
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd        04-02-2022   08-02-2022   620%(i)       02-02-2022
Octopus Digital Ltd #             02-02-2022   09-02-2022                                 09-02-2022
Dost Steels Ltd #                 03-02-2022   10-02-2022                                 10-02-2022
Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd            08-02-2022   10-02-2022   7.5%(i)       04-02-2022
Interloop Ltd                     08-02-2022   10-02-2022   20%(i)        04-02-2022
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd            08-02-2022   10-02-2022   17.50%(ii)    04-02-2022
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd        09-02-2022   11-02-2022   40%(i)        07-02-2022
I.C.I Pakistan Ltd                09-02-2022   11-02-2022   200%(i)       07-02-2022
Colgate-Palmolive
(Pakistan) Ltd                    09-02-2022   11-02-2022   245%(i)       07-02-2022
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd #       09-02-2022   15-02-2022                                 15-02-2022
Samin Textiles Ltd #              09-02-2022   15-02-2022                                 15-02-2022
Pakistan Cables Ltd               11-02-2022   15-02-2022   25%(i)        09-02-2022
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd                   11-02-2022   15-02-2022   5%(i)         09-02-2022
International Steels Ltd          15-02-2022   17-02-2022   20%(i)        11-02-2022
Flying Cement Company Ltd         11-02-2022   18-02-2022   75.9878% R    09-02-2022
(HUB CSC2) The Hub
Power Company Ltd                 16-02-2022   22-02-2022
Clover Pakistan Ltd               18-02-2022   24-02-2022   NIL                           24-02-2022
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd           22-02-2022   28-02-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd                   10-03-2022   16-03-2022   NIL                           16-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd    11-03-2022   17-03-2022   NIL                           17-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd      19-03-2022   25-03-2022   46.50%(F)     17-03-2022      25-03-2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd #       19-03-2022   29-03-2022                                 29-03-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closures for Acquisition of Shares *

