LIBOR interbank offered rates
03 Feb, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (February 2, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07743 0.07886 0.08675 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.11300 0.10786 0.12350 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 0.30271 0.26757 0.31657 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.52957 0.45029 0.54400 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.93457 0.78986 0.96229 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
