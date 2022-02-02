ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
AVN 111.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.5%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
FFL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
GGGL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
GGL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.67%)
GTECH 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 3.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.73%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.43%)
PRL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.74%)
TPLP 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.12%)
TREET 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TRG 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WAVES 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,755 Increased By 59.5 (1.27%)
BR30 18,717 Increased By 291.7 (1.58%)
KSE100 46,119 Increased By 444.7 (0.97%)
KSE30 18,069 Increased By 155.4 (0.87%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,330
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,436,413
6,04724hr
Sindh
544,722
Punjab
482,316
Balochistan
34,501
Islamabad
129,004
KPK
196,328
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold gains as U.S. dollar, yields dip after ADP jobs data

Reuters 02 Feb, 2022

Gold rose on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields declined after a downbeat jobs report, underpinning demand for the safe-haven metal amid simmering tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

Spot gold gained 0.5pc to $1,809.11 per ounce by 12:39 p.m. EST (1739 GMT). U.S. gold futures rose 0.5pc to $1,810.50.

Gold is still hovering above $1,800 and a lot of that has to do with Treasury yields having been "exhausted" and with the dollar still near today's lows after the private payrolls data, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA.

An employment report from ADP showed U.S. private payrolls unexpectedly fell in January, pressuring the dollar and Treasury yields.

If gold can continue to stabilize above $1,800, some more investors will probably start to come back in, Moya added.

Spot gold may test resistance at $1,803

Bolstering bullion's appeal, U.S. President Joe Biden approved sending additional forces to eastern Europe over a Russian threat to invade Ukraine.

Although gold is considered a hedge against higher inflation and geopolitical risks, interest rate hikes remain a potential headwind since that translates into a higher opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Investors await European Central Bank and Bank of England meetings on Thursday for cues on the pace of monetary policy tightening in the face of soaring inflation.

"Continued short covering and perceived bargain buying" are helping gold and silver prices, Jim Wyckoff, a senior analyst at Kitco Metals, said in a note.

"A slumping U.S. dollar index and crude oil prices hitting seven-year highs this week are bullish outside market forces for the metals markets," Wyckoff added.

Spot silver rose 0.4pc to $22.73 an ounce, platinum advanced 1.3pc to $1,040.42, and palladium rose 0.6pc to $2,377.54.

European Central Bank Spot gold U.S. dollar crude oil prices Spot silver U.S. gold

Comments

1000 characters

Gold gains as U.S. dollar, yields dip after ADP jobs data

PM Imran condemns Houthi missile attack in call with Abu Dhabi crown prince

PM's China visit 'historic', CPEC-related matters to be discussed: Sheikh Rashid

PM Imran set to visit China on Thursday

KSE-100 settles over 46,000 for first time since November

Pakistan 'most suitable country' regionally for investment in industries: PM Imran

Biden orders nearly 3,000 US troops to Eastern Europe to counter Russia

Rupee registers marginal gain ahead of IMF board meeting

China inks $8bn nuclear power plant deal in Argentina

Female students join male peers as Afghan universities reopen

OPEC+ unlikely to hike output faster despite oil price rally, sources say

Read more stories