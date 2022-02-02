ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
Pakistan 'most suitable country' regionally for investment in industries: PM Imran

  • Says foreign investment in industries will not only increase employment and exports but will also enable technology transfer
Rafat Saeed 02 Feb, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan is currently the "most suitable country" for investment in industries across the region due to the government's business-friendly policies, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Wednesday.

The premier made the remarks while chairing a high-level meeting on Special Economic Zones.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Shaukat Fayyaz Tareen, Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar, Fawad Chaudhry, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, Advisor on Industry and Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistants Dr. Shahbaz Gill, Khalid Mansoor, Chairman Board of Investment Azfar Ahsan and relevant senior officials.

Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal and provincial chief secretaries and officers attended the meeting via video link.

PM Imran set to visit China on Thursday

The prime minister said that foreign investment in industries will not only increase employment and exports but will also enable technology transfer. "The government is ensuring the system of Special Economic Zones on a priority basis on the Plug and Play model," the PMO quoted him as saying.

He further said that it is for the first time that the appointment process of the Board of Governors and other management of the Special Economic Zones was taking into account aspects such as the supremacy of merit and non-conflict of interest.

PM’s upcoming China visit: Chinese investors want high-level parleys

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the M3 Industrial Zone besides Rashakai, Dhabeji, Bostan, and Allama Iqbal Industrial City (AIIC), it added.

The forum was informed that 600 acres of land have been acquired for setting up of industries in M3 Economic Zone.

The meeting was also apprised of the steps taken by the Board of Investment to facilitate the establishment of industries for local and foreign investors.

The prime minister issued instructions to ensure the timely completion of all measures in this regard.

Punjab Asad Umar Imran Khan China Pakistan Economic Corridor Special Economic Zone Prime Minister Office Board of Investment (BOI) Allama Iqbal Industrial City (AIIC)

