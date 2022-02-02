ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
AVN 111.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.5%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
FFL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
GGGL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
GGL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.67%)
GTECH 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 3.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.73%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.43%)
PRL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.74%)
TPLP 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.12%)
TREET 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TRG 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WAVES 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,734 Increased By 38.9 (0.83%)
BR30 18,513 Increased By 87.7 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,933 Increased By 258.2 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,995 Increased By 80.9 (0.45%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,330
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,436,413
6,04724hr
Sindh
544,722
Punjab
482,316
Balochistan
34,501
Islamabad
129,004
KPK
196,328
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia dollars firm as RBA shifts on rates, NZ$ gets jobs boost

Reuters 02 Feb, 2022

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were clutching on to gains on Wednesday amid a sudden brightening in global risk sentiment and an acknowledgement by Australia's central bank that interest rates could rise this year.

A bounce in equity markets helped the Aussie up to $0.7130 and away from a recent 18-month trough of $0.6967.

The break of $0.7080 resistance improved the technical background, with the next target around $0.7180.

The kiwi dollar stood at $0.6630, having rallied 1% overnight and away from its recent 16-month low of $0.6531. It also cleared resistance at $0.6590, opening the way to a retracement target at $0.6710.

Australia, NZ dollars join bond rout as markets price for multiple hikes

The kiwi got a hand up from an upbeat jobs report which showed unemployment falling to an all-time low of 3.2% while wage growth firmed to a 12-year top of 2.8%.

Markets are now wagering the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will hike no less than seven times this year.

"In the current environment of worryingly high inflation, and a labour market that has moved beyond full employment there is no time for the RBNZ to take a breather," said Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank.

"We now see the RBNZ hiking the cash rate at every meeting in 2022, taking the cash rate to 2.50% by November and a full six months earlier than we previously thought."

Australia's central bank is still sounding dovish, but did open the door to a rise in the 0.1% cash rate later this year if the economy continued to surprise with its strength.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe said there were now clearly scenarios where rates could rise, a shift from his previous stance that a move was unlikely in 2022.

That was still too dovish for markets which had been fully priced for a hike by May, and futures grudgingly shifted out the likely lift-off date to June.

In any case, markets have for a while been pricing in rates of 1% or more by year end and it has provided scant support to the Aussie.

"What the RBA ends up doing relative to market pricing will be of some importance to AUD, though less so than what happens to the USD, to risk sentiment, and whether AUD re-connects with its traditional commodity price drivers," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at NAB.

In particular, Australia's high resource prices would normally be associated with a currency closer to $0.7500, said Attrill.

New Zealand dollars Australian bond

Comments

1000 characters

Australia dollars firm as RBA shifts on rates, NZ$ gets jobs boost

PM Imran set to visit China on Thursday

Pakistan's Covid positivity below 10% for second straight day

POL products: GST abolished, PL revised downward

Currency declarations: Automated system for real-time data capture launched

US to send fighter jets to assist UAE after Houthi attacks

Circular debt showing Rs38bn monthly growth

CCoE to discuss revised Circular Debit Management Plan today

$6bn EFF: 6th review to be high on IMF board’s agenda for today’s meeting

No surprise if some Australian players skip Pakistan tour: Hazlewood

Export proceeds’ realization: SBP grants relaxation

Read more stories