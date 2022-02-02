ANL 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
ASL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
AVN 112.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.67%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
CNERGY 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FFL 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 14.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.75%)
GGL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.63%)
GTECH 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
KOSM 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
MLCF 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.67%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PIBTL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
PRL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
PTC 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.71%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.65%)
TELE 17.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
TPL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.67%)
TPLP 32.67 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (4.34%)
TREET 41.37 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.52%)
TRG 85.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.34%)
UNITY 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
WAVES 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.82%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,736 Increased By 40.7 (0.87%)
BR30 18,553 Increased By 127.7 (0.69%)
KSE100 45,940 Increased By 266 (0.58%)
KSE30 18,006 Increased By 92.3 (0.52%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,330
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,436,413
6,04724hr
Sindh
544,722
Punjab
482,316
Balochistan
34,501
Islamabad
129,004
KPK
196,328
Top oil producers eye modest output boost as prices surge

AFP 02 Feb, 2022

LONDON: The 23 members of the OPEC+ oil cartel, who meet on Wednesday, are expected to stick to their guns and increase output modestly as the price of crude surges.

As in January, analysts expect the taps to be opened slightly, to the tune of an additional 400,000 barrels per day, Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM Energy, told AFP.

Representatives of the 13 members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and their 10 allies through the OPEC+ agreement, will first meet at ministerial level before a broader video conference scheduled for 1300 GMT.

The cartel's prudent approach dates back to the spring of 2021 as demand recovered from drastic cuts in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tank bottom: topping up a depleted world could push oil toward $100

Since then, OPEC+ has not deviated from its line despite calls in the autumn from the White House to further boost supplies to tamp down prices.

Current prices of around $90 do not seem likely to change their position.

Since the last meeting of the organisation, the price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) has risen by more than 14 percent and Brent by more than 11 percent, with both crude references hitting highs in January not seen for more than seven years.

Victoria Scholar, an expert at Interactive Investor, said she expected "further gains", a product of solid demand and OPEC+'s "drip-feed production increases".

Tensions on supply

The market has been further boosted by soaring geopolitical tensions plaguing stalwarts of oil production -- Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The United Arab Emirates on Monday intercepted another ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Huthi rebels, the latest attack on the Gulf country, which is part of a Saudi-led military coalition.

In Europe, tensions between Moscow and Western allies are at their highest point since the Cold War after Russia massed troops on its border with Ukraine.

"Ukraine-Russia (tensions) can only keep pushing it up as long as the situation keeps getting worse," said Neil Wilson of Markets.com.

Separately OPEC+ is struggling to meet its quotas.

"OPEC+ has been failing for months to actually implement the agreed production hikes in full," noted Carsten Fritsch of Commerzbank.

In December, the total volume of OPEC+ output increased by only 90,000 barrels per day, far from the target of 400,000 barrels per day, according to a survey by Bloomberg.

Louise Dickson, an analyst at Rystad Energy, said the 23-nation alliance held the key to preventing prices from overheating.

"The only short-term solution for balancing the supply-short oil market will therefore need to come from OPEC+, and steered by Saudi Arabia," she said.

