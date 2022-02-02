ANL 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
AVN 112.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.67%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FFL 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
GGGL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
GGL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.67%)
GTECH 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.73%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PIBTL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
PRL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
PTC 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.71%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.65%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.74%)
TPLP 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.12%)
TREET 41.38 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.55%)
TRG 85.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.44%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WAVES 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,736 Increased By 40.7 (0.87%)
BR30 18,553 Increased By 127.7 (0.69%)
KSE100 45,940 Increased By 266 (0.58%)
KSE30 18,006 Increased By 92.3 (0.52%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,330
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,436,413
6,04724hr
Sindh
544,722
Punjab
482,316
Balochistan
34,501
Islamabad
129,004
KPK
196,328
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Oil price extravaganza

BR Research 02 Feb, 2022

The recent hike in international crude oil prices has been a mix of fundamentals and geopolitics. Brent crude oil price touched $90 a barrel recently.

Many are calling $90 a barrel just the beginning of an expensive year. There are too many factors at play for driving the crude oil price and its outlook up north while the world is already grappling with inflation and monetary tightening. Among the fundamentals, it’s the robust and stronger demand amid shrinking supply prospects. OPEC supply prospects are not positive and the decline in capacity is primarily stemming from underinvestment in capacity. JP Morgan is seeing OPEC’s spare capacity to decline in 2022, which is a big enough factor for elevated crude oil prices throughout the year. It has forecast a price of $125 and $150 a barrel for 2022 and 2023, respectively. IEA too has warned of a shrink in OPEC spare capacity

Not only OPEC, the crude oil inventory in the US is slipping tightening the supply and pushing crude oil prices up. Also, the market is noticing shifting focus of the US from producing oil and gas to greener energy, which is further driving supply dynamics for crude oil not so rosy.

Other market global factors for bulls run in crude oil prices is the easing concerns on Covid as well as weakening US Dollar.

Geo political tension due to Libya and Ukraine is further adding fuel to the crude oil price surge. While geo political factors could be counted as temporary and short term, all other factors have long term consequences be it the debilitating spare capacity and underinvestment, energy focus shift, or vigorous demand all across. While this all does not sound exciting for the world, it certainly does not spell well for oil importing countries like Pakistan already struggling with inflation.

In the beginning of the year, OPEC + had decided to stick to the script of adding barrels to the market. The group is scheduled to meet today to address rising prices and tight market situation.

OPEC+ OPEC oil price crude oil prices

Comments

1000 characters

Oil price extravaganza

Currency declarations: Automated system for real-time data capture launched

Circular debt showing Rs38bn monthly growth

CCoE to discuss revised Circular Debit Management Plan today

$6bn EFF: 6th review to be high on IMF board’s agenda for today’s meeting

Export proceeds’ realization: SBP grants relaxation

Wind IPPs: AEDB accuses US’s DFC of impeding talks

Revenue targets: ECC approves Rs4bn for FBR upgradation

Dec 2021 Nepra agrees to raise Discos’ tariff by Rs3.09/unit

Yousaf appointed DBDC’s CEO

Tariff for KCR: Railways ministry-PD dispute to land on CCoE table today

Read more stories