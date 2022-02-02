ANL 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
ASL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
AVN 112.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.67%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
CNERGY 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FFL 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 14.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.75%)
GGL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.63%)
GTECH 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
KOSM 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
MLCF 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.67%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PIBTL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
PRL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
PTC 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.71%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.65%)
TELE 17.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
TPL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.67%)
TPLP 32.67 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (4.34%)
TREET 41.37 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.52%)
TRG 85.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.34%)
UNITY 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
WAVES 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.82%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,736 Increased By 40.7 (0.87%)
BR30 18,553 Increased By 127.7 (0.69%)
KSE100 45,940 Increased By 266 (0.58%)
KSE30 18,006 Increased By 92.3 (0.52%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,330
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,436,413
6,04724hr
Sindh
544,722
Punjab
482,316
Balochistan
34,501
Islamabad
129,004
KPK
196,328
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

$6bn EFF: 6th review to be high on IMF board’s agenda for today’s meeting

Tahir Amin Updated 02 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund’s Executive Board will take the sixth review of the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan on the agenda in its meeting scheduled for Wednesday (Feb 2).

The Board calendar shows that its meeting has been scheduled for February 2, 2022, and the agenda includes, Pakistan - 2021 Article IV Consultation, sixth review under the Extended Arrangement, under the Extended Fund Facility, and Requests for Waivers of Nonobservance of Performance Criteria and Rephasing of Access. Completion of the review would make available SDR 750 million (about $1,059 million), bringing total disbursements under the EFF to about $3,027 million.

Pakistan and the IMF had reached a staff-level agreement on policies and reforms needed to complete the sixth review under the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and issued a press statement on November 21, 2021. The staff-level agreement is subject to approval by the Executive Board, following the implementation of prior actions, mainly on fiscal and institutional reforms.

The Board meeting was earlier scheduled for January 12, 2022, however later removed Pakistan’s agenda from the Executive Board calendar after the Ministry of Finance formally requested the global lender to postpone the approval of the review till end January 2022.The postponement was requested over the delayed approval of the State Bank (Amendment) Bill 2021, as a prior conditions for the review.

6th review: IMF accepts Pakistan's request to reschedule, says finance ministry

Finance Division on January 10, 2022 issued a statement saying that it has officially requested the IMF to reschedule the meeting of the Board of Director for the approval of 6th review till end January. The Executive Board was again rescheduled for January 28, 2022, but later it was again rescheduled for February 2, 2022.

The government has passed the two critical bills including the Finance (supplementary) Bill and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill, 2021 from the parliament, as the prior conditions needed for the sixth review of the $6 billion EFF to get cleared by the IMF’s executive board.

The government had committed to the IMF that Pakistan will complete all “prior actions” before the board of directors meeting to approve the revival of $6bn EFF. Under those prior actions, the government, through the supplementary finance bill, will make fiscal adjustment during the remaining part of the current fiscal year through a 22 per cent cut in development funds, about Rs343 billion worth of withdrawal of tax exemptions with a revised tax target of Rs6.1 trillion and increase in petroleum levy on major petroleum products by Rs4 per litre per month. The government has already increased electricity prices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Finance Division SBP tax exemptions IMF board Finance (Supplementary) Bill Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan State Bank (Amendment) Bill 2021

Comments

1000 characters

$6bn EFF: 6th review to be high on IMF board’s agenda for today’s meeting

Currency declarations: Automated system for real-time data capture launched

Circular debt showing Rs38bn monthly growth

CCoE to discuss revised Circular Debit Management Plan today

Export proceeds’ realization: SBP grants relaxation

Wind IPPs: AEDB accuses US’s DFC of impeding talks

Revenue targets: ECC approves Rs4bn for FBR upgradation

Dec 2021 Nepra agrees to raise Discos’ tariff by Rs3.09/unit

Yousaf appointed DBDC’s CEO

Tariff for KCR: Railways ministry-PD dispute to land on CCoE table today

Read more stories