Kasur district: PTI names new party office-bearers

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab President Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday announced the new party office-bearers for Kasur district. As per the notification, Sardar Talib Nakai has been appointed as president, Muzzalmil Bhatti as general secretary, Rana Nadeem Aslam as senior vice president, Sarwar Khan Meo and Akhbar Khan Deedar as vice presidents, Amjad Tufail as additional general secretary, Rana Tariq

and Nadeem Wadana as deputy general secretaries, Mehr Atiq as finance secretary and Sardar Imran Liaqat as information secretary. Commenting on the new appointments, PTI Punjab Information Secretary Musarat Jamshed Cheema said that the new officials will act as a bridge between the government and the party workers.

