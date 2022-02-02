ANL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.87%)
Ministry signs MoU with Telenor to pilot ‘Taleemabad’ in 6 schools

Recorder Report 02 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Telenor Pakistan to pilot Taleemabad in six primary-level public schools to be called Model Virtual Schools.

The signing ceremony was held here on Monday, which was attended by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, CEO Telenor Pakistan Irfan Wahab Khan, and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Telenor Pakistan Kamal Ahmad.

Under this partnership, Telenor Pakistan aims at extending high-quality standardized digital education to the underserved students and schools in Pakistan through its award winning EdTech platform, Taleemabad, which is the country’s first digital education platform based on the Single National Curriculum (SNC) and is endorsed by the Ministry of Federal Education.

At the pilot stage, Telenor Pakistan will be equipping six Model Virtual Schools with basic IT hardware and digital learning management system for teachers, students and administration, while also providing them with the tools and skills necessary to cope with the new normal. This development is part of a broad-based partnership to empower learners and educators through Taleemabad’s digital platform and ensure uninterrupted, uniform and affordable education for all.

Irfan said, “With over 23 million out-of-school children across the country, we believe it is our responsibility to innovate and introduce sustainable solutions that enable masses through digitalisation and can stand the test of time. It is through interventions like Taleemabad and collaborations like this that we aim to address the socio-economic disparities affecting out-of-school children across the nation. We are humbled and pleased to have joined hands with the Ministry of Education and Professional Training through Taleemabad app to bring online the Single National Curriculum and advance together towards the vision of a Digital Pakistan.”

Furthering its commitment to reduce inequalities, Telenor Pakistan aims to take digital learning to one million out-of-school children.

Telenor Pakistan aims to achieve this feat by 2023, making education more accessible through the power of technology, bridging the digital skills gap and contributing to the EdTech ecosystem, while supporting the government in its Digital Pakistan ambition.

