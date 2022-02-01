ANL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.87%)
ASC 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
ASL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
AVN 111.40 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.97%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.22%)
FFL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.54%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
GGGL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.04%)
GGL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.38%)
GTECH 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.54%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.86%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.02%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PRL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.72%)
PTC 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
SNGP 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.17%)
TELE 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
TPL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (13.18%)
TPLP 31.31 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (14.69%)
TREET 40.75 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.22%)
TRG 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.35%)
UNITY 32.15 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.69%)
WAVES 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.17%)
WTL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
BR100 4,695 Increased By 59 (1.27%)
BR30 18,425 Increased By 65.7 (0.36%)
KSE100 45,675 Increased By 299.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,914 Increased By 83.9 (0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Lavrov says US ready to discuss Russia's security concerns

AFP 01 Feb, 2022

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday that Washington was ready to discuss Moscow's security concerns, in comments that came directly after a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Speaking in a video statement to media after the Blinken talks, Russia's top diplomat made no direct mention of the Ukraine crisis, instead focusing on Moscow's demands that the West guarantee Russia's security.

"We will insist on an honest conversation and an honest explanation of why the West does not want to fulfil its obligations or wants to fulfil them only selectively, in its own favour," Lavrov said.

Russia doesn't want war but will defend its interests: minister

"Tony Blinken agreed that there is subject for further discussion. Let's see how things go," he added.

Tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine have been building for weeks, with the West accusing Moscow of preparing an imminent invasion of its pro-Western neighbour.

Russia denies any plans to invade but is demanding that Ukraine never be allowed to join NATO and a series of other security guarantees against the US-led military alliance's expansion in the ex-Soviet bloc.

Sergei Lavrov

Comments

1000 characters

Lavrov says US ready to discuss Russia's security concerns

Yousuf Raza Gilani's resignation 'a drama': Shah Mahmood Qureshi

PM Imran assures south Punjab due share in development budget, job quota

Pakistan's January inflation reading hits 13%, highest in two years

Nawaz Sharif advised against travelling in fresh medical report

Sindh government bound to set up local bodies: SC

WHO warns 'premature' to declare victory over Covid

NCOC begins door-to-door vaccination to inoculate 35mn people against Covid

Rupee registers third successive gain against US dollar

India goes on a spending spree to boost growth, stokes concern over fiscal deficit

Rights groups blame Taliban for missing journalists

Read more stories