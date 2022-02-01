Lavrov says US ready to discuss Russia's security concerns

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday that Washington was ready to discuss Moscow's security concerns, in comments that came directly after a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Speaking in a video statement to media after the Blinken talks, Russia's top diplomat made no direct mention of the Ukraine crisis, instead focusing on Moscow's demands that the West guarantee Russia's security.

"We will insist on an honest conversation and an honest explanation of why the West does not want to fulfil its obligations or wants to fulfil them only selectively, in its own favour," Lavrov said.

Russia doesn't want war but will defend its interests: minister

"Tony Blinken agreed that there is subject for further discussion. Let's see how things go," he added.

Tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine have been building for weeks, with the West accusing Moscow of preparing an imminent invasion of its pro-Western neighbour.

Russia denies any plans to invade but is demanding that Ukraine never be allowed to join NATO and a series of other security guarantees against the US-led military alliance's expansion in the ex-Soviet bloc.