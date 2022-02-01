ANL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.87%)
ASC 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
ASL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
AVN 111.40 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.97%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.22%)
FFL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.54%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
GGGL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.04%)
GGL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.38%)
GTECH 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.54%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.86%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.02%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PRL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.72%)
PTC 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
SNGP 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.17%)
TELE 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
TPL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (13.18%)
TPLP 31.31 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (14.69%)
TREET 40.75 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.22%)
TRG 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.35%)
UNITY 32.15 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.69%)
WAVES 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.17%)
WTL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
BR100 4,695 Increased By 59 (1.27%)
BR30 18,425 Increased By 65.7 (0.36%)
KSE100 45,679 Increased By 304.5 (0.67%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 76.4 (0.43%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Forint, crown hold onto gains despite weaker PMI data, Czech central bank in focus

Reuters 01 Feb, 2022

BUDAPEST: Hungary's forint hovered around 2-week highs versus the euro on Tuesday, unfazed by January PMI data which signalled a slowdown in the growth momentum in Central Europe as global supply problems took their toll on the region's fast-growing economies.

The forint and the Czech crown have been leading the region's currencies higher this year, with the forint firming 3.9%, as the Hungarian central bank accelerated its tightening campaign last month, raising its base rate by a bigger than expected 50 basis points to 2.9% to fight inflation.

The bank pledged there were "no taboos" with respect to rate increases to bring inflation back to its target.

Rouble hits one-week high vs dollar with Ukraine in focus

The Czech National Bank is meeting on Thursday and is expected to hike interest rates by probably more than 50 basis points again, after massive increases last year. The crown was stable ahead of the rate-setting meeting but traders said further gains were possible.

On Tuesday, data showed the Czech economy expanded by 0.9% quarter-on-quarter in October-December, well above a Reuters poll forecast for growth of 0.1%.

"GDP performance is good news for the crown, which can expand its gains against the euro. The crown may benefit from both the good GDP performance and also speculation that in light of that the CNB may consider a more significant rise in interest rates," said Radomir Jac, chief economist at Generali Investments CEE.

He added he expected a 50 bps or even 75 bps increase at the Feb 3 rate meeting.

While the Q4 2021 Czech GDP data were strong, purchasing manager indexes (PMIs) eased in January in Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic as well. The data published earlier on Tuesday pointed to continued expansion but a slowing momentum.

"The Hungarian PMI retreating to 50.7 from 65.5 is not tragic in itself. Rather, it shows that manufacturing companies still forecast expansion," said Peter Virovacz, an analyst at ING in Budapest.

"The only question is how this will be possible given the known bottlenecks, the energy crisis, shipment problems and disrupted supply chains."

Stock markets were moderately higher on Tuesday with Warsaw stocks gaining 0.75% by 0855 GMT, and Budapest rising 0.3%.

Czech National Bank GDP data Czech crown Hungary's forint

