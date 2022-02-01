ANL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.31%)
ASC 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.36%)
ASL 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.1%)
AVN 112.95 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.39%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.06%)
FFL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.42%)
FNEL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.11%)
GGL 22.76 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.66%)
GTECH 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.19%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.22%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
MLCF 34.99 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PACE 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.93%)
PIBTL 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.25%)
PRL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.02%)
PTC 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.97%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.67%)
SNGP 33.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.29%)
TELE 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.73%)
TPL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (13.02%)
TPLP 31.31 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (14.69%)
TREET 41.15 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.24%)
TRG 88.81 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.15%)
UNITY 31.70 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (7.17%)
WAVES 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.1%)
WTL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,707 Increased By 70.7 (1.53%)
BR30 18,604 Increased By 244.5 (1.33%)
KSE100 45,697 Increased By 322.6 (0.71%)
KSE30 17,940 Increased By 110 (0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says will not back down in face of US sanctions threats

AFP 01 Feb, 2022

MOSCOW: Russia's embassy in Washington said Tuesday that Moscow will not back down in the face of US sanctions threats over Ukraine, ahead of a phone call between the top US and Russian diplomats.

"We are not going to back away and stand at attention, listening to the threats of US sanctions," the embassy said on Facebook, adding that it is "Washington, not Moscow, that generates tensions."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold fresh telephone talks on Ukraine Tuesday.

Tensions between the two countries have skyrocketed in recent weeks as the US accuses Moscow of planning an imminent invasion of Ukraine.

Russia, US square off at UN over Ukraine crisis

The White House said Monday that it is ready to impose sanctions on President Vladimir Putin's "inner circle" if an attack on Ukraine goes ahead.

US President Joe Biden has repeatedly warned Putin of a massive coordinated Western sanctions response should he invade Ukraine.

Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders, with Western countries fearing they could launch an offensive.

The embassy said the troops do "not threaten anyone" and that it is Russia's "sovereign right" to move its armed forces on its territory.

Ahead of the Blinken-Lavrov talk, Moscow sent a letter to Washington on its stance on Ukraine.

Ukraine Washington Moscow US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Russia's embassy

Comments

1000 characters

Russia says will not back down in face of US sanctions threats

Sindh government bound to set up local bodies: SC

Covid-19: Pakistan sees decline in daily cases, positivity ratio

Delivery of power subsidy to agri sector: Centre wants provinces to share burden

Performance of power sector: Govt hires PWC for third-party validation

Overdue receivables, rising coal rates: IPPs under CPEC may default, warns CPECA

India's finance minister says central bank to launch digital cryptocurrency

New Zealand relents on woman offered refuge by Taliban

Immovable properties: New valuation tables to be re-notified on March 1

Sony to buy 'Destiny' videogame developer Bungie in $3.6bn deal

NBP President and Chairman: IHC reinstates Usmani, Soomro

Read more stories