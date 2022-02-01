ANL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.6%)
ASC 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.83%)
ASL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.42%)
AVN 112.70 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (3.16%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.97%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.09%)
FNEL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.53%)
GGGL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (8.5%)
GGL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (7.62%)
GTECH 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.29%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.9%)
KOSM 4.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.86 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.34%)
PACE 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.13%)
PIBTL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
PRL 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.51%)
PTC 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.31%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
SNGP 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.14%)
TELE 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
TPL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (12.78%)
TPLP 31.19 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (14.25%)
TREET 41.00 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.86%)
TRG 88.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.74%)
UNITY 31.42 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (6.22%)
WAVES 16.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.41%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.44%)
YOUW 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
BR100 4,699 Increased By 63.2 (1.36%)
BR30 18,528 Increased By 168.9 (0.92%)
KSE100 45,685 Increased By 310.3 (0.68%)
KSE30 17,933 Increased By 102.9 (0.58%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Pfizer vaccine for children under 5 may be available in US by end-Feb

Reuters 01 Feb, 2022

Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech SE are expected to submit an emergency use authorization request as early as Tuesday to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for vaccines for children aged six months to 5 years, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

Coronavirus vaccines for children younger than 5 could be available as soon as end-February under a plan that would lead to the potential authorization of a two-shot regimen in the coming weeks, the Post reported, citing people briefed on the situation.

The report says that the FDA urged the companies to submit the application so that regulators could begin reviewing the two-shot data.

EU watchdog approves Pfizer Covid pill

"The idea is, let's go ahead and start the review of two doses," the report quoted one of the people familiar with the situation as saying. "If the data holds up in the submission, you could start kids on their primary baseline months earlier than if you don't do anything until the third-dose data comes in."

Pfizer, BioNTech and the FDA did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Pfizer said in January it expected the latest results from a clinical trial for kids under the age of 5 by April, after it amended its study to give a third dose to everybody who's less than five at least eight weeks after their last vaccination.

The company amended the study because children between the ages of 2 and 4 who were given two 3-microgram doses of the vaccine did not have the same immune response that a larger dose of the vaccine generated in older children.

BioNTech Pfizer Germany's

Comments

1000 characters

Pfizer vaccine for children under 5 may be available in US by end-Feb

Covid-19: Pakistan sees decline in daily cases, positivity ratio

Delivery of power subsidy to agri sector: Centre wants provinces to share burden

Performance of power sector: Govt hires PWC for third-party validation

Overdue receivables, rising coal rates: IPPs under CPEC may default, warns CPECA

Senate says stands for parliamentary form of govt

Rs 126.4bn Karachi water scheme included: Ecnec approves over Rs448bn projects

NBP President and Chairman: IHC reinstates Usmani, Soomro

Immovable properties: New valuation tables to be re-notified on March 1

SC suspends LHC’s Ravi project verdict

KCCI holds PM responsible for gas shortages

Read more stories