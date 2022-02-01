ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
PSP chief demands Sindh govt transfer money to the grassroots

Recorder Report 01 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Monday said that the most important point of the PSP’s local body draft is the formula by which financial resources received by the provinces under the NFC will be transferred to grassroots level through PFC, and without implementation on this mechanism, the authority of the LG departments is meaningless.

The nation should ask the rulers not for bread, cloth, and shelter but for the authority and resources to the elected local government representatives.

The PPP-led provincial government is listening to our demands, We are sitting here until our demands are met.

Though PSL is very important for the image of Pakistan, but people who are deprived of basic facilities like electricity, water and gas have no concerns about it. He expressed these views while talking to media persons on the second day of sit-in at Fawarah Chowk under PSP against the Sindh local government amendment act.

President PSP Anis Kaim Khani and other Central leaders were also present on the occasion.

Mustafa Kamal added that Pakistan’s administrative and financial situation have deteriorated. The funds received by the province from the federation are not transferred to the local government level. He said that the province of Sindh gets Rs 1,200 billion annually from the federation but there is no provision of good education, gas, drinking water and medicine. The four Chief Ministers have retained all the powers and resources. That is why this country is not functioning properly.

‘’We have not yet become independent nation.I had invested Rs 300 billion in Karachi in my Mayorship tenure and Karachi was ranked amongst four fastest growing cities in the world,’’ he said.

He asked the Sindh government to give account of Rs 12,000 billion it has received under NFC in the last 13 years, before blaming the federation, Punjab and Establishment of depriving Sindh of its rights.

