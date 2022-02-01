Careem maps over 600 govt vaccination centres on its Super App

KARACHI: Careem has partnered with National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) to map 600 government vaccination centres on its ‘Super App’.

People can now book a ride to and from the centres to get their vaccination or boosters shots, following the outbreak in the Omnicorn variant of Covid-19. The feature ‘Vaccination’ entails detailed information on more than 600 vaccination centres mapped across the country, including the centre timing, locations and eligibility.

As the number of cases surge in the country, Careem extends its support to the government, encouraging Customers and Captains to get vaccinated or get booster shots by providing safe and convenient travel options to and from their destinations to the nearest centre. Using this tool, Customers can call centres from the Careem Super App and book a hassle-free ride, avoiding all traffic and parking issues.

On this development Asad Umar, Chairman NCOC has commented that currently Pakistan is experiencing the 5th wave of COVID19 with an extremely highly contagious variant Omicron. “We are in a much better position to fight this pandemic by ensuring everyone gets vaccinated and if it has been over 6 months since vaccination, getting the booster shot”, he added.

While encouraging Customers to get vaccinated, Feroz Jaleel, Country Head of Careem Pakistan said that the new variant is spreading fast and there is need to take measures to contain it. “The government has worked tirelessly towards getting the vaccines available to the masses and we, as an organization, just wanted to play our part in helping people get their vaccination or booster shots and combating this contagious variant”, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022