‘Murree tragedy’

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “Murree tragedy” carried by the newspaper on Sunday. The writers of...
Maheen Bukhari 01 Feb, 2022

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “Murree tragedy” carried by the newspaper on Sunday. The writers of this op-ed have presented a highly informed perspective on a tragedy that attended the tourists in Murree recently. According to them, for example, “What happened instead was the display of apathy and avarice, and the rapacious desire to turn others’ difficulty into opportunity for making a quick buck through price gouging.

This led to insanely increased hotel rents and other necessaries, forcing people to seek shelter in their stranded vehicles. This was a sorry suspension of our humanity and social solidarity. Greed led a few black sheep to disregard the feeling of community with their fellow human beings and exploit their misery for personal gain”. No doubt, they have told the newspaper readers what possibly might have happened in Murree that day. They have answered the question ‘where did we fail as humans?’ in a highly effective manner. The Punjab government is required to draw a lesson or two from this op-ed. Last but not least, it is unfortunately quite common that people allow greed to overtake their principles.

Maheen Bukhari (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Murree tragedy Murree incident

Maheen Bukhari

