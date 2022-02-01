BARD Foundation celebrates success of tennis star Haniya Minhas

LAHORE: Haniya Minhas, an ace tennis champion has become the first youngest Pakistani ranked in the top three of Asian Tennis Sports.

Haniya won two tournaments in Tajikistan without losing a set and won the Asian Championship in Pakistan. She secured a bronze medal in the Tajikistan tournament.

She is considered to be the highest-ranked tennis player from Pakistan, in the Asian Tennis Championships, in 14 and under age category for both boys and girls. Haniya has won in 6 months a total of 8 Gold Medals, 1 Silver, and 1 bronze.

Haniya was supported in her journey by Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation. BARD Foundation’s mission is to build International recognition for Pakistan through the talented individuals of our nation. BARD Foundation enabled Haniya to travel and train internationally and provided her with full support so that she can participate in Tennis Tournaments to get a world ranking second to none.

Mehreen Dawood, Board Member BARD Foundation, expressed the pride the Foundation feels in their association with Haniya Minhas. She said, “We are elated at Haniya’s achievements. She is a testament to what BARD Foundation believes in. At such a young age, she has achieved so much. Her enthusiasm, passion, and discipline have made her a better player and we wish her all the very best.”

