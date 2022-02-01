ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,636 Increased By 13.4 (0.29%)
BR30 18,360 Increased By 442.1 (2.47%)
KSE100 45,375 Increased By 296.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,830 Increased By 37 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

BARD Foundation celebrates success of tennis star Haniya Minhas

Recorder Report 01 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Haniya Minhas, an ace tennis champion has become the first youngest Pakistani ranked in the top three of Asian Tennis Sports.

Haniya won two tournaments in Tajikistan without losing a set and won the Asian Championship in Pakistan. She secured a bronze medal in the Tajikistan tournament.

She is considered to be the highest-ranked tennis player from Pakistan, in the Asian Tennis Championships, in 14 and under age category for both boys and girls. Haniya has won in 6 months a total of 8 Gold Medals, 1 Silver, and 1 bronze.

Haniya was supported in her journey by Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation. BARD Foundation’s mission is to build International recognition for Pakistan through the talented individuals of our nation. BARD Foundation enabled Haniya to travel and train internationally and provided her with full support so that she can participate in Tennis Tournaments to get a world ranking second to none.

Mehreen Dawood, Board Member BARD Foundation, expressed the pride the Foundation feels in their association with Haniya Minhas. She said, “We are elated at Haniya’s achievements. She is a testament to what BARD Foundation believes in. At such a young age, she has achieved so much. Her enthusiasm, passion, and discipline have made her a better player and we wish her all the very best.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Haniya Minhas BARD Foundation Asian Tennis Sports Tajikistan tournament

Comments

Comments are closed.

BARD Foundation celebrates success of tennis star Haniya Minhas

Performance of power sector: Govt hires PWC for third-party validation

Overdue receivables, rising coal rates: IPPs under CPEC may default, warns CPECA

Senate says stands for parliamentary form of govt

Rs 126.4bn Karachi water scheme included: Ecnec approves over Rs448bn projects

NBP President and Chairman: IHC reinstates Usmani, Soomro

SC suspends LHC’s Ravi project verdict

Immovable properties: New valuation tables to be re-notified on March 1

Top oil producers to meet amid record crude prices

KCCI holds PM responsible for gas shortages

Modaraba sector: SECP constitutes ‘religious board’

Read more stories