ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,636 Increased By 13.4 (0.29%)
BR30 18,360 Increased By 442.1 (2.47%)
KSE100 45,375 Increased By 296.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,830 Increased By 37 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

High-ranking TTP commander killed in Afghanistan

Recorder Report 01 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: A most wanted militant commander of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Rafiullah alias Ahmed Abdullah has been killed in Afghanistan by unidentified assailants.

Defence sources said that killing of Rafiullah come at a time when there has been infighting within various splinter groups of the TTP over the power struggle and finances.

However, the TTP has not issued any statement either to confirm or deny killing of its commander.

Rafiullah, is the second top-ranking militant commander who has been killed by unidentified assailants following assassination of Khalid Balti alias Mohammad Khurasani in Nagarhar province of Afghanistan three weeks ago.

The sources maintained that Rafiullah was supporting the Afghan NDS, ISIS, and Baloch terrorist organisations, and was using several code names for militant activities such as Wahab, Doctor, and Ahmed Abdullah.

Rafiullah has been involved in a number of terrorist activities since 2011, while he was also involved in aiding and abetting suicide bombers.

The sources further stated that killed militant was also among the facilitators of suicide bombers that struck the Civil Hospital, Quetta in 2016, in which, more than 70 people were killed, besides, facilitating and transporting suicide bombers to carry out attack on Quetta Serena Hotel in April 2021.

Additionally, the sources added that Rafiullah was also involved in attacks on police, levies, FC, and other law enforcement agencies, particularly in Balochistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

TTP ISIS law enforcement agencies Ahmed Abdullah

Comments

Comments are closed.

High-ranking TTP commander killed in Afghanistan

Performance of power sector: Govt hires PWC for third-party validation

Overdue receivables, rising coal rates: IPPs under CPEC may default, warns CPECA

Senate says stands for parliamentary form of govt

Rs 126.4bn Karachi water scheme included: Ecnec approves over Rs448bn projects

NBP President and Chairman: IHC reinstates Usmani, Soomro

SC suspends LHC’s Ravi project verdict

Immovable properties: New valuation tables to be re-notified on March 1

Top oil producers to meet amid record crude prices

KCCI holds PM responsible for gas shortages

Modaraba sector: SECP constitutes ‘religious board’

Read more stories