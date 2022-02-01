Hong Kong stocks close higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s main Hang Seng index and China’s H-shares index ended firmer in half-day trade on Monday with technology stocks leading gains, ahead of market holidays in the city for most of the week.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 252.18 points, or 1.07%, at 23,802.26. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.7% to 8,349.95. Hang Seng Technology Index rose 2.4%.

Hang Seng index ended January 1.7% higher, Hang Seng China Enterprises index up 1.4%, while the Technology index was down 4.5% Mainland Chinese markets will be shut for a week-long Lunar New Year holiday, starting Jan. 31. Hong Kong markets will be closed from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3 and will resume on Feb. 4

China has selected 15 pilot zones and identified several areas of application to “carry out the innovative application of blockchain” technology, according to a joint government statement on Sunday, sending tech stocks up in Hong Kong.