ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,636 Increased By 13.4 (0.29%)
BR30 18,360 Increased By 442.1 (2.47%)
KSE100 45,375 Increased By 296.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,830 Increased By 37 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian refiner HPCL eyes net zero carbon emissions by 2040

Reuters 31 Jan, 2022

NEW DELHI: Indian state refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp is working on a plan for net zero carbon emissions by 2040, chairman M. K. Surana said on Monday.

India, the world's third-biggest greenhouse gas emitter, is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2070.

"HPCL is in the process of developing a validated roadmap with the help of a world-renowned consultant to achieve net zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2040," Surana said at the company's quarterly earnings press conference. Scope 1 and 2 emissions relates to emissions from crude refining and energy consumption.

He said a Mumbai refinery on the west coast is operating at expanded capacity of 190,000 barrels per day (bpd), while an expansion of the Vizag refinery in southern India to 300,000 bpd would be completed by March. HPCL hopes to complete a residue upgrade project at Vizag by end-2022 to produce lighter value-added products.

The expansions of the plants is aimed at bringing in efficiencies and cutting emissions, he said.

Surana said HPCL aims to have a green hydrogen capacity of 24,000 tonnes a year, and hopes to commission a 370-tonne-a-year-capacity green hydrogen plant at its Vizag refinery by end-2022.

An electrolyser splits water into hydrogen and oxygen using electricity. For green hydrogen, renewable energy is used for electrolysis.

India's draft National Hydrogen Mission mandates that refiners and fertiliser producers should meet half of their hydrogen needs through green hydrogen by 2030.

Refineries use large quantities of hydrogen for de-sulfurisation to make petrol, diesel and other chemicals.

Companies, including Reliance Industries' Adani Group, Indian Oil Corp, NTPC, GAIL, and Bharat Petroleum have announced plans to play a critical role in India's green hydrogen roadmap.

Surana said his firm would invest 960 billion Indian rupees ($12.86 billion) to strengthen its gas sales network in the next few years.

Hindustan Petroleum Corp carbon emissions

Comments

1000 characters

Indian refiner HPCL eyes net zero carbon emissions by 2040

PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani resigns as Senate opposition leader

SC suspends LHC's decision of declaring River Ravi Urban Development Project illegal

Fawad calls for constitutional amendment for appointment of new judges

Opposition will face defeat in their rallies: Sheikh Rashid

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

UAE to introduce federal corporate tax on business profits from June 1, 2023

ECNEC approves K-IV project worth Rs126bn: Asad Umar

Turkish crypto company Bitci to open exchanges in Brazil, Spain

Terrorist killed in North Waziristan IBO:ISPR

Israeli president presses on with Dubai visit after UAE intercepts missile

Read more stories