ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,636 Increased By 13.4 (0.29%)
BR30 18,360 Increased By 442.1 (2.47%)
KSE100 45,375 Increased By 296.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,830 Increased By 37 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turkish crypto company Bitci to open exchanges in Brazil, Spain

Reuters 31 Jan, 2022

ISTANBUL: Turkish blockchain technology company Bitci aims to open a cryptocurrency trading platform in Brazil in February in an international expansion where Spain is next in line, Chief Executive Onur Altan Tan said in an interview.

Founded in 2018 in the resort town of Bodrum in southwest Turkey, Bitci operates a cryptocurrency exchange, a mining facility and a blockchain network linked to its exchange and payment platform.

It also offers fan tokens, a type of cryptocurrency embraced by some soccer clubs as coronavirus pummelled their revenues. Bitci hopes a Brazilian exchange will build on its tie-ups with soccer clubs there, Tan told Reuters.

"We are opening a crypto exchange in Brazil because we have valuable assets there. We have released fan tokens of Brazil's national team and we have agreed with six other clubs," he said.

Bitci has launched 25 fan tokens for clubs, including the Spanish national team, English Premier League club Wolves and the Scottish Premiership's Rangers, as well as some for motor racing. It aims to have more than 50 tokens by year end.

Soccer clubs see such crypto assets as ways to generate new revenue and keep fans engaged. Token owners can vote on minor club decisions such as songs played after goals are scored.

Russia should regulate crypto market, not ban it

The tokens can also be traded on exchanges like other cryptocurrencies, and also can be prone to wild swings in price.

Bitci's exclusive rights to the tokens should be an opportunity to grow in Brazil, Tan added. "We aim to catch up to the local market leader in a very short time with the help of tokens ... We launch Brazil in February and then Spain in March."

Brazil's Mercado Bitcoin is one of Latin America's largest cryptocurrency exchanges with more than 3 million users.

Brazil's crypto market expanded rapidly last year with interest in assets as people tried to store value of savings during economic fallout from the pandemic. In January, the main stock exchange operator said it was aiming to expand its products and services for cryptocurrencies.

Last year, Turkish authorities banned the use of crypto assets for payments while some local exchanges were investigated for fraud. There has been a boom in usage of digital currencies in Turkey, fuelled by rising inflation and a lira slide.

Tan said after Brazil and Spain, Bitci plans to open cryptoexchanges in some countries in Central Asia, India and Russia this year.

cryptocurrency market cryptocurrency exchange cryptocurrency trades Turkish blockchain technology company Bitci

Comments

1000 characters

Turkish crypto company Bitci to open exchanges in Brazil, Spain

PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani resigns as Senate opposition leader

SC suspends LHC's decision of declaring River Ravi Urban Development Project illegal

Fawad calls for constitutional amendment for appointment of new judges

Opposition will face defeat in their rallies: Sheikh Rashid

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

UAE to introduce federal corporate tax on business profits from June 1, 2023

ECNEC approves K-IV project worth Rs126bn: Asad Umar

Terrorist killed in North Waziristan IBO:ISPR

Israeli president presses on with Dubai visit after UAE intercepts missile

Read more stories