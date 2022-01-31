ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,636 Increased By 13.4 (0.29%)
BR30 18,360 Increased By 442.1 (2.47%)
KSE100 45,375 Increased By 296.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,830 Increased By 37 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone yields rise, Italy outperforms with Mattarella new president

Reuters 31 Jan, 2022

German bond yields rose on Monday against a backdrop of higher risk appetite and inflation worries, while Italian borrowing costs fell after parliament re-elected Sergio Mattarella head of state, leaving former ECB chief Mario Draghi as prime minister.

Analysts see a reduction of Italian risk premium with Draghi at the helm of the government as they expect him to pursue structural reforms in government administration, the judiciary and the tax system though others warn he may have a hard time pushing through his agenda after divisions over the presidency.

Mattarella was re-elected for a second term on Saturday, but the failed attempts to replace him during seven rounds of balloting have left scars, with potential repercussions for political stability.

Italian parties to elect outgoing president, leaving Draghi as PM

Equities staged a rebound in Europe on Monday, with the Stoxx 600 up 1%, but the standoff over Ukraine remains a thorn in the market's side.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield fell 5 basis points to 1.3%, after hitting its lowest since Jan. 14 at 1.282% . The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields tightened by 6.5 bps to 133 bps.

Meanwhile, investors' focus shifted towards this week's inflation data and potential signals from the European Central Bank on the timing of its future monetary tightening.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the bloc's benchmark, rose one basis point to -0.034%.

"Crucial inflation data for January could put the ECB's drawn-out exit planning to the test ahead of the Council meeting on Thursday," Commerzbank analysts said in a note to clients.

"Following the unpleasant pointer from Belgium on Friday, where the national CPI bounced to 7.6% in January (from 5.7% in Dec), the North-Rhine Westphalia (NRW) consumer price index this morning provided hardly any relief," they added.

The German NRW consumer price index fell to 5.1% year-on-year from 5.2% in December, but the number of German manufacturing companies reporting bottlenecks decreased to 67.3% in January from 81.9% in December.

Portuguese government bond yields were in line with the euro zone benchmark, with the 10-year rising 1.5 bps to 0.636% after general elections on Sunday.

Centre-left Socialists won a parliamentary majority, securing a solid new mandate for Prime Minister Antonio Costa, a champion of balanced public accounts.

ECB German bond yields Mario Draghi

Comments

1000 characters

Euro zone yields rise, Italy outperforms with Mattarella new president

5th wave: Pakistan's positivity ratio, cases continue to stay high

Fawad calls for constitutional amendment for appointment of new judges

ECNEC approves K-IV project worth Rs126bn: Asad Umar

Terrorist killed in North Waziristan IBO:ISPR

FBR set to regulate movement of foreign currencies

Israeli president presses on with Dubai visit after UAE intercepts missile

Electricity bills: GHQ seeks 50pc rebate for officers

Oil rises, heads for best month since Feb 2021 on supply concerns

Nadal, Barty give Australian Open desperately needed happy ending

PM for resolution of PD-Nepra ‘disputes’ ahead of approval of ‘wheeling policy’

Read more stories