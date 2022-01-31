ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Textile, other industries: ATP chief wants smooth supply of gas, electricity

Recorder Report 31 Jan, 2022

PESHAWAR: Chairman of Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP), Muhammad Faiq Shah has urged the government for pragmatic steps to ensure smooth supply of gas and electricity to textile and others industries across the country.

He suggested launching of ‘Diplomacy for Tourism’, besides stressed the need of enforcement of agricultural and education emergency across the country, expressing hope that such policies would produce positive results.

He also emphasised the initiatives should be made to overcome energy and gas shortages to improve production in textile and other industries. He added the flourishing of businesses, employment and progress on fast tempo can be ensured by uplift of tourism, industrial and agriculture sectors.

The ATP chief asserted it is crucial to take prompt initiatives to ensure completion of CPEC projects on a fast track basis and improvement in Sino-Pak relationship and regional trade.

He said his party has emerged a strong political force by spearheading a social and political awareness movement in all federating units, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

We want vibrant and robust progress and reforms in the country, said Faiq while speaking to different political, social and businessmen delegations here on Sunday, wherein a large number of people announced to join the ATP. Faiq welcomed the joining of large number of people into the party fold and called them as diplomats for mission of accomplishment of Pakistan and builders of radiant future, asking them to convey message of peace and progress wherever they go, with prime goal to gain high repute for Pakistan internationally as a strong economic and social nation.

He reiterated his resolve that his party stands for building peace and progress with every segment. He maintained it is highly distressing that democracy, politics and society were being used for personal benefits and gaining power.

We want to directly connect people by nurturing real democracy, meant to ensure their participation in power and carry forward process of progress as well as accountability, Shah vowed. He emphasised that politics based on personality should be eliminated. He said democracy can deliver by delegating powers at grassroot level.

