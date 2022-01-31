Tribal region: minister says KEC to usher in prosperity

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri said the mega project of Khyber Economic Corridor (KEC) will not only bring economic prosperity in the tribal district but also boost bilateral trade wit0h Afghanistan.

The minister said the corridor linking Peshawar with Torkham would generate employment for local people and increase the quantum of trade with Afghanistan and the Central Asian States, where Pakistani products had great demand.

He maintained that with completion of the Khyber Economic Corridor, industrial and promotion schemes will also be initiated that will change the fate of the district Khyber and adjacent areas.

He was addressing to a public gathering, organized in connection of oath taking ceremony of Anjuman-e-Tajran, Landi Kotal Bazaar here in Tehsil Municipal Authority (TMA) office on Sunday. The minister said the incumbent PTI-led government strives hard to resolve problems of the masses at their door steps.

Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the government has initiated various development projects for the welfare of the masses.

