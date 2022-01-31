ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
No one will be allowed to hinder ongoing uplift process: CM

Recorder Report 31 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that the PTI government is implementing the agenda of public service and national development and no one will be allowed to create hurdles in the way of the ongoing development process.

“The opposition leaders have always tried to sabotage national unity and solidarity by doing negative politics and ruined their reputation as well,” he said, adding: “National solidarity is the only way to put the country on the road to progress as our beloved motherland demands from us to leave the personal conflicts and differences behind.”

Usman Buzdar maintained that unfortunately the opposition is following the agenda opposite to national solidarity and trying to create hindrance in the journey of progress and development. Such elements are fully aware that peoples’ support is with PM Imran Khan and PTI will again enter the corridors of power with public support. He maintained that the 220 million people of Pakistan have complete confidence in the honest leadership of PM Imran Khan as he is facing the internal and external challenges bravely.

In a statement, the CM said, “Unfortunately, the PDM has kept the national interest aside and there is no threat to the government from the opposition. The hollow slogan of “Vote Ko Izzat DO” has met its logical end.” During the last three and half years the government has taken a number of steps for public welfare and the country is heading towards sustainable development, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

