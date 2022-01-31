Positivity ratio in Punjab reaches 9.13pc: Covid-19 SOPs: people throw caution to the wind

LAHORE: There is no let up in the spread of coronavirus, as overall positivity rate of the virus in the province of Punjab reached to 9.13% amid flouting of Covid-19 SOPs cases at public places and marriage functions.

Out of 24206 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 2212 fresh infections and 12 fatalities were reported in the province taking the tally of cases to 476,466 and death toll to 13,148.

During a visit to Bagh-e-Jinnah, most of the people including children were found without face masks. Neither security guards were asking the visitors to wear masks nor the people were taking the coronavirus seriously. Similar situation was seen at Lahore Zoo and other parks. On the other hand, in marriage functions, the restriction of wearing masks was being flouted.

With the recovery of 1621 more corona positive patients during the last 24 hours, the total number of recovered patients in Punjab reached to 437,747. On the other hand, as many as 12019 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally of recoveries to 1288738.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 256301 cases and 5150 deaths, Rawalpindi 43712 cases and 2112 deaths, Faisalabad 27335 cases and 1297 deaths, Multan 23207 cases and 904 deaths, Gujranwala 10671 cases and 620 deaths, Sargodha 11366 cases and 375 deaths, Sheikhupura 5214 cases and 173 deaths, Muzaffargarh 3086 cases and 402 deaths and Sialkot reported 9330 cases and 249 deaths. On the other hand, the Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the news item that appeared in the section of media regarding the shortage of fever medicine and sought a report from the Secretary Health.

The CM directed the health department to take all possible steps to ensure the availability of fever medicine at medical stores. Usman Buzdar further directed that manufacturers should be contacted for increasing the production of medicine.

After surfacing of eight positive cases in a government school in the provincial capital of Punjab, the administration has sealed the institution till February 6, 2022.

Earlier, the Punjab government extended its decision to restrict attendance to 50 percent in public and private schools in Lahore and Rawalpindi. As per notification issued by the provincial education department, classes up to Grade 6 will be staggered in all public and private schools till February 15, 2022.

