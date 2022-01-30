PSL 2022 day 4 round-up: Islamabad thump Peshawar, Lahore triumph over Karachi

A brilliant century by Lahore Qalandars opener Fakhar Zaman handed Karachi Kings their third consecutive defeat in the sixth match of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition on Sunday.

Lahore achieved the 171-run target with six wickets and four balls to spare.

Batting first, Karachi Kings were restricted to a 170/7 despite an 84-run opening stand between Sharjeel Khan (60) and Babar Azam (41).

The middle-order failed to build on the platform set by openers. The wickets tumbled at regular intervals and despite Joe Clarke’s late flurry, Karachi could post only 170 runs on the board.

Haris Rauf (3 for 33) was the pick of the bowlers for Lahore Qalandars.

Lahore stumbled early in the chase, losing two wickets inside 50 runs. However, left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman, with his 60-ball 106, took Qalandars home in a topsy-turvy chase.

Earlier in the first match of the day, Paul Stirling’s third-fastest fifty in PSL history helped Islamabad United overpower Peshawar Zalmi at Karachi’s National Stadium.

Batting first, Peshawar Zalmi took a shaky start and lost quick wickets early in the innings. However, Sherfane Rutherford’s 40-ball 76 runs, coupled with Ben Cutting’s 26, dragged Zalmi to 168/6 in their 20 overs.

Faheem Ashraf (2 for 23) and Hasan Ali (2 for 34) were key bowlers for Islamabad.

In response, Islamabad openers Paul Stirling (57off 25) and Alex Hales (82 off 54) stitched together a 112-run opening stand to nullify Rutherford’s power-hitting. Stirling smashed an 18-ball fifty, while Hales sent every fourth ball he faced to the boundary to overhaul a target of 169 with nine wickets and 25 deliveries to spare.

Points Table Update

With this emphatic win, which boosted their run-rate, Islamabad United are perched just below Multan Sultans, who rule the top position with two wins and four points.

With two points each, Quetta and Lahore are placed third and fourth on the points table.

Peshawar Zalmi are fifth with as many points. The massive defeat against Islamabad hampered their run rate.

Meanwhile, home team Karachi Kings are reeling at the bottom of the table with three losses on the trott.

Next Fixture

There is only one match scheduled for Monday; between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans. The match, to be played at Karachi's National Stadium, will start at 7:30 pm.

Past PSL Winners

PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans