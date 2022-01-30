PM Imran's visit to China will reinforce strategic ties: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s upcoming visit to China will further strengthen bilateral strategic relations in diverse sectors, Aaj News reported.

“Prime Minister will hold important meetings with the Chinese leadership on various issues of mutual interest, including bilateral trade and regional security situation,” he said while addressing the press in Multan.

Taliban

Commenting on the Afghanistan situation, the foreign minister said the Taliban leadership had assured that the Afghan land will not be used against Pakistan or any other neighbouring country.

Opposition's long march

He called on the opposition to revisit their plans of staging a protest in Islamabad on March 23, as foreign ministers of various countries would be visiting the country on the occasion of Pakistan Day, and OIC’s council of foreign ministers.

Qureshi urged the opposition to avoid the path of violence and join hands with the government in its efforts to put the country on road to progress and development.

South Punjab

The foreign minister said that a two-third majority was needed in the Parliament to pass the amendments regarding the creation of Southern Punjab province. He called on the opposition to support the government’s bill in this regard.

“Making South Punjab a province is part of the PTI’s manifesto, if the opposition parties are so concerned about making South Punjab a province, they must move forward and join hands with the federal government,” he added.

Talking about the Sindh Local Government Act, Qureshi said that all parties had rejected it. To another question, Qureshi stated the parties in the Opposition lacked confidence in one another.

"PML N is levelling allegations on PPP," he added.

SBP amendment law

To a question about State Bank, the foreign minister stated that legislation was meant to provide autonomy to State Bank so that it should work independently, without influence of government’s policies. He, however, clarified that State Bank would be accountable to the Parliament. Similarly, the prime minister will appoint its Board of Governor.

Qureshi recalled that PPP and PML N had also introduced some reforms in State Bank during their respective regimes.