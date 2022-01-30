ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,248
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,417,991
7,97824hr
Sindh
540,023
Punjab
476,420
Balochistan
34,342
Islamabad
126,473
KPK
192,519
Trump says he would pardon Jan. 6 rioters if he runs and wins

Reuters 30 Jan, 2022

US former President Donald Trump said on Saturday if he were to run for president and win in 2024, he would pardon people charged with criminal offenses in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 assault by his supporters on the US Capitol.

Trump, who has not said whether he will run for president again after his defeat by Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 election, was speaking at a rally in Conroe, Texas.

"Another thing we'll do, and so many people have been asking me about it, if I run and if I win, we will treat those people from Jan. 6 fairly," Trump said to applause. "We will treat them fairly. And if it requires pardons we will give them pardons. Because they are being treated so unfairly."

North Korea test-fires most powerful missile since 2017

Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the worst assault on Congress since the War of 1812. Fueled by Trump's false claims that his November 2020 election defeat was the result of fraud, the attackers sought to stop Congress from certifying Biden's victory.

One police officer who responded to the scene died the day after the attack, while four others who guarded the Capitol died later by suicide. About 140 police officers were injured during the hours-long attack. Four rioters also died. More than 700 people have been charged with joining in the assault.

