Pakistan reports over 7,500 Covid-19 cases for fourth consecutive day

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 12.46% while the number of cases continued to be over 7,500 for the fourth consecutive day.

During the last 24 hours, 64,016 tests were conducted out of which 7,978 came out positive. The nationwide coronavirus tally has now increased to 1,417,991. There are 1,455 critical cases.

During the last 24 hours, 29 people succumbed to the novel virus. The country's overall death toll has now increased to 29,248.

Moreover, 12,019 people recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 1,288,738.

Earlier this week, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided to extend curbs on schools until mid-February amid the surge in the Covid-19 cases.

Schools: NCOC extends curbs till mid-Feb

As per the NCOC, in the cities and districts with less than 10 percent Covid-19 positivity, the schools will remain open. Schools will be opened for the vaccinated students with the age group of more than 12 years old.

However, in the cities where the percentage of Covid-19 cases is over 10 percent, students will be allowed in schools on alternative days. Half of the students with the age group of less than 12 will be allowed in schools each day.

Moreover, in cities with corona positivity of over 10 percent, only over 12 years of age students will be allowed in schools. Educational institutions will have to take all the possible steps to ensure the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).