‘7th Pakistan Mega Leather Show 2022’ inaugurated

LAHORE: 7th Pakistan Mega Leather show 2022 was inaugurated at Expo Center Lahore on Saturday.

The show was organized by Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association (PFMA) in collaboration with Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA), Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PGMEA) and with the support of Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PLGMEA) to promote the robust leather industry of Pakistan at global level.

The Event is graced by Zahid Hussain, Chairman, Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association (PFMA), Amanullah Aftab Chairman PTA , Tasawar Hussain, Chairman, Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PLGMEA), Amjad Hussain Sheikh, Chairman, Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PGMEA), Muhammad Musaddiq Convener PMLS-2022, Rashad Islam, Sr Vice Chairman, PFMA, Co-Convener, Steering Committee of Pakistan Mega Leather Show-2022 and members of Diplomatic Corps, Foreign Guests along with members of all Sector of Leather Trade.

Pakistan Mega Leather Show 2022 has attracted many international customers towards the tremendous potential that exists in the leather sector of Pakistan and to provide a viable platform for nurturing stronger ties or collaborations between the allied industries of the Leather Sector of Pakistan.

The event also features a special exhibition of the high-quality products being produced by the leather Footwear-Manufacturing industry and leather goods of Pakistan. The PMLS 2022 has attracted many potential buyers and investors from Italy, Germany, Thailand, Spain, France, Turkey and Netherlands. The rapid growth of this industry reflects a 5% increase in exports of Footwear Sector during 2020 and it has attracted and will continue to attract many international buyers to invest in Pakistan. These investments will improve the technical skills, productivity and export of Footwear products.

PFMA Chairman Zahid Hussain thanked participants for their support to make this event a big success. In his speech, He praised Government support towards Footwear industry in enhancing the Rebate on Footwear Export from 1.82% to 4.70%. “Rebates for the growth of exports are very essential to compete with our competitors of this region. We request the Government to continue giving rebate and ensure timely payments of rebate and LTLD to exporters if rebate is eliminated or reduced from existing percentage then it will have negative impact on export of Footwear. Footwear Industry requires extension of scheme related to local taxes and levies drawback by extending LTLD scheme for next 3 years, waving off Condition of 10% growth to qualify for grant of balance 50% and rate of LTLD be enhanced at 4%.

