Jazz selects 12 women under ‘Women Returnship Programme’

ISLAMABAD: Jazz has on boarded twelve women under its ‘She’s Back – Women Returnship Programme.’ This is a comprehensive six-month programme for women returning to corporate positions after a career break.

After a rigorous recruitment process, these women have been assigned with roles spread across various functions – from People Experience to Product Development, Legal to Sales, Ethics and Compliance to Network Supervision.

The returnees are women who have had to pause their careers for more than one and a half years to raise children, care for family members, pursue higher education amid other reasons.

Through this program Jazz aims to facilitate their professional growth by building their confidence, reconnecting them to the workforce, developing their functional and technical skills, and providing them access to other learning opportunities.

“Women enrolled in this program will gain an enriching experience through a number of development and engagement initiatives. The best part of all is that at the end of this program these women will have an opportunity to join Jazz on a permanent basis”, said Wajida Leclerc, Chief People Officer, Jazz.

She’s Back – Women Returnship Program along with a number of other initiatives reaffirms Jazz’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

