CS directs officers to allow people easy access

Recorder Report 30 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all the administrative secretaries and Commissioners to ensure their increased accessibility to the public, saying that there should be no obstacle between the government and people.

He gave this directive while presiding over a meeting of all administrative secretaries at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday. Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that delay in development schemes is unacceptable, and in case of any laxity, the secretary of the department concerned would be held accountable. “Everyone has to work together as a team,” he added.

The Chief Secretary also issued instructions for expeditious disposal of pending departmental inquiries and pension cases. He said that fumigation and other anti-dengue activities should be intensified across the province and all departments should ensure implementation of the guidelines issued regarding dengue control.

The Chief Secretary also directed all the secretaries to continue monitoring the corona vaccination campaign in the districts. He mentioned that in the wake of a surge in corona cases, all arrangements should be completed in the hospitals.

The Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (South Punjab), Chairman Planning and Development and all the administrative secretaries attended the meeting while the secretaries of South Punjab participated through video-link.

