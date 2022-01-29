ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,219
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,410,033
7,96324hr
Sindh
538,196
Punjab
474,208
Balochistan
34,277
Islamabad
125,203
KPK
190,578
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance HCAR (Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited) 204.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.46%

Honda Atlas dismisses ‘fake news’ over 2022 Civic model

  • Company takes to social media to convey it has not made any announcement
BR Web Desk 29 Jan, 2022

Honda Atlas dismissed on Saturday posts widely circulating on social media regarding the booking and prices of the 2022 Honda Civic model. The auto assembler also warned that it "reserves the right" to pursue legal action against those circulating the ‘fake news’.

Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited, in its message, stated, “We have been made aware of a letter circulating on Facebook regarding booking/ prices of the 2022 New Honda Civic.”

“We strongly condemn this and the concerns responsible (individual or organization) who created, generated or promoted this letter.”

The company said that it has not made any announcement regarding the booking of the new Honda Civic 2020 to its prices.

Its statement comes as individuals started sharing on social media so-called details on the variant's prices, and booking amounts.

Days ago, Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) increased prices across its lineup by up to Rs126,000, following the increase in Federal Excise Duty (FED) in the recently-announced Finance (Supplementary) bill 2022.

Earlier this month, Business Recorder reported that Honda Atlas is likely to discontinue its 10th Generation Civic in Pakistan this calendar year, bringing down the curtain on the model it launched in 2016. It is also currently not entertaining bookings for two of the three variants of the 10th-gen Civic. Delivery time being conveyed to customers for the one variant is September-end.

As per the company’s latest financial results, during the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, Honda Atlas recorded a profit of Rs445.95 million in the three-month period, down from Rs751.8 million in the same period of 2020. The company's cumulative nine-month (April-December) profit clocked in at Rs2.3 billion, up from Rs897.65 million in 2020.

Pakistan auto Fake News Atlas Honda Honda Civic financials Civic model

Comments

1000 characters

Honda Atlas dismisses ‘fake news’ over 2022 Civic model

NSA Moeed Yusuf holds 'productive meeting' with Afghanistan's FM

Pakistan logs 7,963 cases, second-highest since start of pandemic

Iran condemns 'destabilising' attack on Baghdad airport

Battling Ashleigh Barty breaks 44-year hoodoo to win Australian Open

Biden to send troops to eastern Europe amid Ukraine diplomacy push

Nadal goes for historic 21st Slam, Medvedev can be spoiler again

Budget 2022-23: FBR seeks proposals

Oil spill 'nail in the coffin' for Covid-hit Thai beach businesses

At least one killed as under-construction building collapses in Karachi’s DHA

Read more stories