Honda Atlas dismisses ‘fake news’ over 2022 Civic model

Honda Atlas dismissed on Saturday posts widely circulating on social media regarding the booking and prices of the 2022 Honda Civic model. The auto assembler also warned that it "reserves the right" to pursue legal action against those circulating the ‘fake news’.

Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited, in its message, stated, “We have been made aware of a letter circulating on Facebook regarding booking/ prices of the 2022 New Honda Civic.”

“We strongly condemn this and the concerns responsible (individual or organization) who created, generated or promoted this letter.”

The company said that it has not made any announcement regarding the booking of the new Honda Civic 2020 to its prices.

Its statement comes as individuals started sharing on social media so-called details on the variant's prices, and booking amounts.

Days ago, Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) increased prices across its lineup by up to Rs126,000, following the increase in Federal Excise Duty (FED) in the recently-announced Finance (Supplementary) bill 2022.

Earlier this month, Business Recorder reported that Honda Atlas is likely to discontinue its 10th Generation Civic in Pakistan this calendar year, bringing down the curtain on the model it launched in 2016. It is also currently not entertaining bookings for two of the three variants of the 10th-gen Civic. Delivery time being conveyed to customers for the one variant is September-end.

As per the company’s latest financial results, during the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, Honda Atlas recorded a profit of Rs445.95 million in the three-month period, down from Rs751.8 million in the same period of 2020. The company's cumulative nine-month (April-December) profit clocked in at Rs2.3 billion, up from Rs897.65 million in 2020.