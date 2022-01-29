Pakistan logs 7,963 cases, second-highest since start of pandemic

Pakistan reported 7,963 cases at a positivity ratio of 11.31% during the last 24 hours as the fifth wave continued to spread in the country.

Following the arrival of Omicron variant in the country with the start of 2022, Pakistan has continuously been witnessing an increasing trend.

The country conducted 70,389 tests during the last 24 hours. So far, Pakistan has reported 1,410,033 positive cases.

During the last 24 hours, 27 people succumbed to the novel virus, increasing the overall death toll to 29,219. Meanwhile, 2,062 people recovered from the novel virus, taking the tally to 1,276,719.

There are currently 104,095 active cases, while 1,375 cases are critical.

On Friday, Peshawar become the worst-hit Covid-19 city with a positivity ratio of 29.65%, followed by Karachi ranked second-most affected city with 27.92%, Muzaffarabad with (26,40%), Mardan (22.73%) and Hyderabad (20.59%).

Moreover, Multan recorded positivity ratio at 20.58%, Gilgit (18.33%), Islamabad (17.13 %), Nowshera (17.01%), Abbottabad (12.93%), Swabi (11.21%), and Mirpur (11.04%).

Meanwhile, in a tweet on Friday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that existing non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs), which were imposed till January 31, have been extended till February 15.

A fresh review will be carried out on February 10, the forum said. All federating units are requested to issue notifications and disseminate them to all concerned on a priority basis, NCOC added.