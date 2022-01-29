ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,219
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,410,033
7,96324hr
Sindh
538,196
Punjab
474,208
Balochistan
34,277
Islamabad
125,203
KPK
190,578
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan logs 7,963 cases, second-highest since start of pandemic

  • Covid positivity ratio stays above 11% as 5th wave continues
  • Total deaths in last 24 hours reported at 27
BR Web Desk Updated 29 Jan, 2022

Pakistan reported 7,963 cases at a positivity ratio of 11.31% during the last 24 hours as the fifth wave continued to spread in the country.

Following the arrival of Omicron variant in the country with the start of 2022, Pakistan has continuously been witnessing an increasing trend.

The country conducted 70,389 tests during the last 24 hours. So far, Pakistan has reported 1,410,033 positive cases.

During the last 24 hours, 27 people succumbed to the novel virus, increasing the overall death toll to 29,219. Meanwhile, 2,062 people recovered from the novel virus, taking the tally to 1,276,719.

Pakistan reports highest single-day Covid cases since start of pandemic

There are currently 104,095 active cases, while 1,375 cases are critical.

On Friday, Peshawar become the worst-hit Covid-19 city with a positivity ratio of 29.65%, followed by Karachi ranked second-most affected city with 27.92%, Muzaffarabad with (26,40%), Mardan (22.73%) and Hyderabad (20.59%).

Moreover, Multan recorded positivity ratio at 20.58%, Gilgit (18.33%), Islamabad (17.13 %), Nowshera (17.01%), Abbottabad (12.93%), Swabi (11.21%), and Mirpur (11.04%).

Meanwhile, in a tweet on Friday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that existing non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs), which were imposed till January 31, have been extended till February 15.

A fresh review will be carried out on February 10, the forum said. All federating units are requested to issue notifications and disseminate them to all concerned on a priority basis, NCOC added.

Pakistan NCOC cases vaccination

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan logs 7,963 cases, second-highest since start of pandemic

Up to 10.09pc hike in petroleum products’ prices likely

Biden to send troops to eastern Europe amid Ukraine diplomacy push

Bill backed by IMF sails thru Senate as well

PM briefed about Ravi project

SPI down 0.11pc WoW

Denial of 60pc input tax credit: Non-issuance of STGOs costs FBR dearly

IPPs: PPIB irked by withdrawal of tax exemptions

Misinformation threatening cohesion in society: COAS

Senator’s cousin among four killed in Sui blast

Read more stories