PM’s China visit to reinforce ‘all-weather strategic partnership’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office said Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s forthcoming visit to China from February 3 to 5 will reinforce the “All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” between our two countries and further advance the objective of building a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.

Speaking at his weekly media briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said that the prime minister will be undertaking a visit to China to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics next week.

During the visit, he stated that the prime minister will have meetings with the Chinese leadership. “The visit will reinforce the All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between our two countries, and further advance the objective of building a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era,” he added.

To a question, he dispelled the impression of any slowdown in projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), adding that both Pakistan and China are strongly committed to take the CPEC forward and make it successful.

PM’s upcoming China visit comes under intense focus

About India, the spokesperson said that that peace and development in South Asia must no longer be held hostage to India’s irresponsible and reckless approach, and urged the international community to hold New Delhi to account for its atrocities in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that Pakistan wants cordial relations with all its neighbors, including India “but New Delhi does not reciprocate in the same manner”.

He said that it is a matter of grave concern that India continues to commit widespread and gross human rights violations in the IIOJK with impunity.

“These gruesome acts are well-documented by the UN and international human rights organizations. On various occasions, Pakistan has also presented to the UN and the international community evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in IIOJK,” he added.

He said that Pakistan also continues to draw attention to India’s irresponsible state behavior and track record of willful non-compliance with international rule of law.

For over 70 years, he added that India has violated the UN Charter and fundamental principles, norms and rules of international law.

Strategy for talks with Chinese leadership firmed up: Qureshi

“We strongly urge the member of the international community to hold India to accounts for its atrocities in IIOJK, and to play their due role in enabling the Kashmiris to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination as pledged to them under the relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” he added.

He said that peace and development in South Asia must no longer be held hostage to India’s irresponsible and reckless approach.

He further stated that Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood visited Jeddah from 22-25 January, where Pakistan assumed the chair of OIC’s Senior Officials Meeting in run up to the 48th Session of the OIC Council OF Foreign Ministers to be held in Islamabad from 22-23 March.

The foreign secretary steered discussions in the SOM on the range of issues under consideration. The foreign secretary also underscored the special importance of the 48th session of CFM, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022