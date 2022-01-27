PM’s upcoming China visit comes under intense focus

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General (DG) ISI Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The COAS, DG ISI gave a briefing to PM Imran on the professional capabilities of the Pak Army. They also briefed the Prime Minister on the prevailing security situation in the country.

PM Khan also held consultations with the army chief and DG ISI over the upcoming visit to China. The meeting also discussed security and regional situation.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also attended the meeting.

PM to interact with private sector during China visit

Prime Minister Khan is set to visit China in the first week of February 2022 to further cement the bilateral ties.

The prime minister will embark on a three-day visit to China next month where he will attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games to be held in Beijing. The premier will attend the ceremony at the invitation of Chinese leadership.

The prime minister will be accompanied by a five-member delegation, including the foreign minister.

During the visit, PM Khan will have a bilateral interaction with the Chinese leadership, with a particular focus on advancing economic and trade relations. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, said sources.

According to sources, the prime minister has also directed five federal ministers visiting China to finalize homework for the all-important China tour. He has also advised federal ministers to observe Covid-19 precautions ahead of the China visit.