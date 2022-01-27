ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
AVN 107.48 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.95%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
FFL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
FNEL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.63%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.44%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.97%)
MLCF 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
SNGP 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.01%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.64%)
TPL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.81%)
TPLP 27.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.69%)
TREET 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 84.00 Increased By ▲ 6.80 (8.81%)
UNITY 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
WAVES 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,612 Increased By 1.3 (0.03%)
BR30 17,525 Decreased By -94.9 (-0.54%)
KSE100 45,068 Increased By 113.3 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,787 Increased By 49.1 (0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,162
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,393,887
7,53924hr
Sindh
533,496
Punjab
469,540
Balochistan
34,131
Islamabad
122,098
KPK
187,983
PM’s upcoming China visit comes under intense focus

NNI Updated 27 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General (DG) ISI Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The COAS, DG ISI gave a briefing to PM Imran on the professional capabilities of the Pak Army. They also briefed the Prime Minister on the prevailing security situation in the country.

PM Khan also held consultations with the army chief and DG ISI over the upcoming visit to China. The meeting also discussed security and regional situation.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also attended the meeting.

PM to interact with private sector during China visit

Prime Minister Khan is set to visit China in the first week of February 2022 to further cement the bilateral ties.

The prime minister will embark on a three-day visit to China next month where he will attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games to be held in Beijing. The premier will attend the ceremony at the invitation of Chinese leadership.

The prime minister will be accompanied by a five-member delegation, including the foreign minister.

During the visit, PM Khan will have a bilateral interaction with the Chinese leadership, with a particular focus on advancing economic and trade relations. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, said sources.

According to sources, the prime minister has also directed five federal ministers visiting China to finalize homework for the all-important China tour. He has also advised federal ministers to observe Covid-19 precautions ahead of the China visit.

