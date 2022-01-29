‘Transgressions of judiciary’ always proved harmful: Fawad

LAHORE: Expressing the hope that the ‘Ravi Urban Development Project’ would be completed on time, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that whenever the judiciary had transgressed its limits, it had proved harmful for the country.

Talking to the media in Lahore, Fawad said, “Let the executive and the parliament do their own job.” He said the government had already challenged the Lahore High Court (LHC)’s verdict against the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) in the Supreme Court.

Will approach SC over Ravi Riverfront project verdict: PM Imran

Commenting on the passage of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill, 2022, by the Senate, Fawad said the government had proved its numerical strength in the Upper House of the Parliament.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022