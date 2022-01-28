ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
Hong Kong stocks start day with small gain

AFP 28 Jan, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened slightly higher Friday morning as traders struggled to cap a painful week on a slightly optimistic note, following another tepid performance on Wall Street as US rate hike fears hurt sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.05 percent, or 11.94 points, to 23,818.94.

Hong Kong shares end marginally higher

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.39 percent, or 13.35 points, to 3,407.59, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.68 percent, or 15.31 points, to 2,277.72.

