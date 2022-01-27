ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
ASC 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.46%)
AVN 104.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-3.38%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.12%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-4.36%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.23%)
KOSM 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.49%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
SNGP 33.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.89%)
TPL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-9.02%)
TPLP 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-6.56%)
TREET 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.15%)
TRG 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-6.82%)
UNITY 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.19%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.62%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 11.6 (0.25%)
BR30 17,620 Increased By 286.2 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,955 Increased By 67.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 17,738 Increased By 42 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Private sector being mobilised to promote tourism: SACM

Recorder Report 27 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: Expressing resolve to promote tourism, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information and Spokesperson to the Punjab government Hasaan Khawar said on Wednesday that the private sector is being mobilized and infrastructure is being improved for the promotion of tourism.

While addressing an awareness seminar on tourism at Government College for Women Gulberg, here on Wednesday, he said the government is introducing revolutionary steps in order to provide safe tourism opportunities to future generations and to keep incidents like Murree at bay.

“Pakistan and especially Punjab presents unique features in terms of tourism as compared to most of the tourist destinations around the world; however, it is unfortunate that our share in the tourism sector is only 0.1 percent when compared to the global market worth 9 trillion dollars,” Khawar said, adding: “We are working to restore the confidence of tourists by removing the shortcomings of the tourism sector”.

In the past, TDCP was considered a symbol of high standards and PTI government is striving to restore that lost status, he added. He said that promotion of tourism was the vision and mission of the present government. In this regard, Kohsar Development Authority is also being set up to regulate hotels.

He said that many new places like Kotli Sattian, Fort Monroe, Koh-e-Sulaiman, Son Valley and sundry others are being set up for tourism in the province. On the other hand, digital screens are also being installed on prominent points at roads to keep the tourists abreast of the weather conditions, he added.

The SACM said that an integrated system of traffic monitoring was also being set up at tourist destinations. New emergency rescue and relief centers are also being set up in Murree, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

tourism sector private sector Hasaan Khawar Kohsar Development Authority

Comments

Comments are closed.

Private sector being mobilised to promote tourism: SACM

PM’s upcoming China visit comes under intense focus

Fed flags rate hike ‘soon,’ plans for ‘significantly reducing’ balance sheet

Baqir hopes IMF will revive loan plan

IMF board meeting put off till Feb 2

Oil breaks $90 for first time since 2014

Two urea fertilizer plants on SNGPL system: MoI&P needs Rs5bn subsidy for RLNG supply

PM explains importance of health card

One dead as police baton-charge MQM protesters

Wage Board: Sindh govt given two months to examine recommendations

Due diligence of Samba Bank: UBL granted approval by SBP

Read more stories