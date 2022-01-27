Private sector being mobilised to promote tourism: SACM

LAHORE: Expressing resolve to promote tourism, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information and Spokesperson to the Punjab government Hasaan Khawar said on Wednesday that the private sector is being mobilized and infrastructure is being improved for the promotion of tourism.

While addressing an awareness seminar on tourism at Government College for Women Gulberg, here on Wednesday, he said the government is introducing revolutionary steps in order to provide safe tourism opportunities to future generations and to keep incidents like Murree at bay.

“Pakistan and especially Punjab presents unique features in terms of tourism as compared to most of the tourist destinations around the world; however, it is unfortunate that our share in the tourism sector is only 0.1 percent when compared to the global market worth 9 trillion dollars,” Khawar said, adding: “We are working to restore the confidence of tourists by removing the shortcomings of the tourism sector”.

In the past, TDCP was considered a symbol of high standards and PTI government is striving to restore that lost status, he added. He said that promotion of tourism was the vision and mission of the present government. In this regard, Kohsar Development Authority is also being set up to regulate hotels.

He said that many new places like Kotli Sattian, Fort Monroe, Koh-e-Sulaiman, Son Valley and sundry others are being set up for tourism in the province. On the other hand, digital screens are also being installed on prominent points at roads to keep the tourists abreast of the weather conditions, he added.

The SACM said that an integrated system of traffic monitoring was also being set up at tourist destinations. New emergency rescue and relief centers are also being set up in Murree, he added.

