‘Choti Khushi Immunisation Incentive Support Programme’ launched

Recorder Report 27 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: The Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho inaugurated the “Choti Khushi” Immunisation Incentive Support Programme on Tuesday for low Immunization Coverage Districts in Sindh.

The launch took place at the Khalid Jamil Dispensary in Karachi where the Health Minister was accompanied by representatives from the Sindh Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI), the Provincial Health Department, UNICEF, WHO and other public health organizations.

The Program aims to provide mobile-based small conditional cash incentives (up to PKR 1,200) to caregivers of children aged 0-23 months in 7 low-coverage districts of Sindh: Karachi East, Central and West, Hyderabad, Sujawal, Kambar, and Jacobabad. These districts are marked by the lowest pentavalent-3 and measles-1 vaccines coverage.

IRD Pakistan has launched the Choti Khushi program in close collaboration with EPI Sindh and Federal EPI, with support from the Government of Sindh’s Health Directorate and the Maternal Newborn and Child Health (MNCH) program.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

