International Customs Day 2022 Messages from Imran Khan Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan

TEXT: I am pleased to know that International Customs Day 2022 is being commemorated. On this occasion, I felicitate Pakistan Customs on their contribution in trade facilitation, revenue collection and safeguarding the country's borders against smuggling and illicit trafficking.

Our Government has initiated and is implementing paperless E-system to ensure transparency and collection of authentic data. It is a matter of satisfaction to note that Pakistan Customs has been able to generate useful data regarding trade transactions which is not only being utilized by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in revenue analysis and audits but also by many other government organizations for policy making. Besides, the launch of Track and Trace system by FBR will digitise the economy and boost additional revenues.

This year's International Customs Day theme "Scaling up Customs Digital Transformation by embracing a Data Culture and Building a Data Ecosystem" emphasizes the need for Pakistan Customs to further strengthen and develop data analytics. It will enable the Government to effectively manage and process the trade and seizures data to upgrade Risk Management System for better trade facilitation and strict enforcement.

Our Government achieved record tax collection and it was possible by employing e-filling for ease of tax-payers. Moreover, under the policy of “Ease-of-doing-business”, the Government is facilitating investors through one-window by utilizing online portals. It is, therefore, imperative to adopt digital technologies for the benefit and welfare of people.

I hope that in this financial year Pakistan Customs will keep on performing with greater zeal, utmost professionalism, and integrity in supporting government's vision of a prosperous Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022