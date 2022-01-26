ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
ASC 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.46%)
AVN 104.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-3.38%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.12%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-4.36%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.23%)
KOSM 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.49%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
SNGP 33.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.89%)
TPL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-9.02%)
TPLP 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-6.56%)
TREET 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.15%)
TRG 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-6.82%)
UNITY 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.19%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.62%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 11.6 (0.25%)
BR30 17,620 Increased By 286.2 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,955 Increased By 67.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 17,738 Increased By 42 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Microsoft pledges more clarity over UK Xbox subscriptions: regulator

Reuters 26 Jan, 2022

Microsoft will begin offering more information to customers about how it automatically renews Xbox online gaming subscriptions in Britain, the UK's competition watchdog said on Wednesday.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it had secured undertakings from the US tech giant to inform customers upfront about auto-renewals for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass subscriptions. That would help gamers avoid paying for services they no longer use.

Microsoft has also agreed to provide clear and timely information on price hikes, and help inactive Xbox customers end their subscriptions if required and claim a pro-rata refund, the CMA said.

"Other companies offering memberships and subscriptions that auto-renew should take note, and review their practices to ensure they comply with consumer protection law," Michael Grenfell, executive director of enforcement at the CMA, said in a statement.

Microsoft has stopped making Xbox One consoles

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company earlier this month agreed to buy "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard Inc for $69 billion.

The CMA has recently clashed with Big Tech firms such as Facebook over its acquisition of Giphy, and has criticised Google and Apple for what it considers as using their market power to create largely self-contained ecosystems.

