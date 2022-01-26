ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
ASC 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.46%)
AVN 104.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-3.38%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.12%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-4.36%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.23%)
KOSM 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.49%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
SNGP 33.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.89%)
TPL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-9.02%)
TPLP 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-6.56%)
TREET 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.15%)
TRG 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-6.82%)
UNITY 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.19%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.62%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 11.6 (0.25%)
BR30 17,620 Increased By 286.2 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,955 Increased By 67.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 17,738 Increased By 42 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Emirates NBD's 2021 profit up 34%, says in better shape for higher rates

Reuters 26 Jan, 2022

DUBAI: Emirates NBD's annual profit rose 34% as improved economic activity boosted investment banking income, Dubai's biggest lender said on Wednesday, while impairment fell sharply from the height of the pandemic.

The lender also boosted its dividend by 25% to 0.50 dirhams per share and said it was in a good shape to navigate rising interest rates amid a better funding mix.

"The funding mix improved as we added a further 38 billion dirhams ($10.35 billion) of current accounts and saving account balances during 2021 and we are well positioned to benefit from a potential rise in interest rates," Group CEO Shayne Nelson said in a statement.

Banks in the United Arab Emirates are benefiting from an uptick in economic activity as the effects of the pandemic are easing amid government support, higher oil prices and strong tourism due to the world fair Expo in Dubai.

Most Gulf markets fall in early trade; Dubai rises

Emirates NBD posted a net profit of 9.3 billion dirhams ($2.53 billion) in 2021, up from 7 billion dirhams a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the lender to post a net profit of about 9 billion dirhams, according to Refinitiv's Eikon data.

Impairment allowances were down 26% in 2021 compared to a year earlier, with cost of risk within the pre-pandemic range.

For the fourth-quarter, net profit jumped more than 50% to 2 billion dirhams, from a year earlier.

EFG Hermes had forecast a net profit 2.3 billion dirhams, while Arqaam Securities had estimated 1.6 billion dirhams.

Emirates NBD said its net interest income rose 7% to 4.3 billion dirhams in the fourth quarter, while non-funded income - earnings from areas such as investment banking and foreign currency trading - jumped by 146%.

United Arab Emirates MENA Emirates NBD Dubai's Dubai International Expo Group CEO Shayne Nelson

