Jan 26, 2022
Australian cricketers nervous about Pakistan tour: report

  • Australia are scheduled to play 3 Tests, 3 ODIs and 1 Twenty20 match in Pakistan starting March 3
Reuters 26 Jan, 2022

Australian cricketers are on edge barely a month before their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years, amid an uptick in terror attacks in the Asian nation, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on Wednesday.

"We're all toey about it," a source close to the team told the newspaper, using an informal Australian term for being anxious or worried.

Australia are scheduled to play three Tests, three One-day Internationals and one Twenty20 match in Pakistan starting March 3.

Another encounter: Pakistan, India to clash at MCG in 2022 T20 World Cup on Oct 23

Australia has not toured Pakistan since 1998 due to security concerns, instead playing its away matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Though some international touring sides have returned to Pakistan in recent years, New Zealand abruptly halted a tour there in September citing security issues and England shortly afterwards cancelled a planned tour.

An increase in attacks has not helped to bolster confidence either.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has also alerted of more terrorist incidents, cautioning the country to remain vigilant.

A bomb blast ripped through a crowded market in Lahore, killing at least three people and wounding over 20, police said.

PCB rejects reports of Saqlain Mushtaq's resignation

