ANL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
ASC 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.21%)
ASL 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.33%)
AVN 104.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-3.1%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
GGGL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.97%)
GGL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.87%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.91%)
KOSM 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
MLCF 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.4%)
PACE 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.42%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.56%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
SNGP 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
TELE 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.49%)
TPL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.32%)
TPLP 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-4.1%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.9%)
TRG 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-6.22%)
UNITY 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.9%)
WAVES 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.99%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.17%)
YOUW 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.02%)
BR100 4,585 Decreased By -13.5 (-0.29%)
BR30 17,276 Decreased By -57.7 (-0.33%)
KSE100 44,835 Decreased By -52.4 (-0.12%)
KSE30 17,662 Decreased By -34.5 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Goldman Sachs: markets have not reached ‘danger zone’ levels yet

Reuters 26 Jan, 2022

LONDON: High valuations and one of the strongest recoveries from a bear market in history have left equities vulnerable to a correction but the recent fall is not indicative that markets have reached "danger zone" levels yet, Goldman Sachs said in a note.

"While it has not reached danger zone levels that typically precede a bear market (a fall of at least 20%), it has reached levels which have typically been consistent with corrections and relatively low returns over the next one and five years," the US investment bank said on Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs appoints Luke Sarsfield as co-head of asset management unit

US stocks fell on Tuesday, notching up losses of nearly 9% so far this month as uncertainties surrounding an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve and rising geopolitical tensions prompted investors to dump high flying tech shares.

Goldman Sachs said markets are in a correction phase within a bull market cycle and current levels signify relatively low returns over the next one to five years.

Federal Reserve Goldman Sachs

Comments

1000 characters

Goldman Sachs: markets have not reached ‘danger zone’ levels yet

Another date: IMF board to now meet on February 2 for Pakistan's sixth review

Govt says CPI drop is due to systemic political corruption

Pakistan reports 5,196 Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths

Resolution of Gwadar land dispute in sight

Booked before passage of Finance (Suppl) Bill: Cabinet urged not to allow applicability of FED on cars

Australian cricketers nervous about Pakistan tour: report

Huge quantity of wheat delivered to Afghanistan

Auctions for Market Treasury Bills: CCP starts probe into suspected cartelisation

Salaried, low income groups: Govt facilitating construction of housing units: PM

IMF urges El Salvador to remove bitcoin as legal tender

Read more stories