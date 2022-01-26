Govt taking steps to promote sports: SAPM Dar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Tuesday said the government is working to promote sports in the country. While addressing a news conference alongside international football player Michael Owen and representatives of international football clubs, he said football trials are being held across the country for young aspirants with the support of international soccer ventures.

He said young players who qualify these trials will be sent to England for further professional training and opportunities in international competitions. Usman Dar said international company Global Soccer Venture has signed an agreement with Saint Patrick’s club of Ireland in this regard.

He said Global Soccer Venture has also partnered with NED University, Karachi for setting up of a soccer city there. The adviser said all this is of Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan sports drive and the process will continue in phases for more sports like hockey and cricket.

Speaking on the occasion, international footballer Michael Owen expressed his pleasure and excitement to be in Pakistan for the cause of promoting young talent in football. He said he looks forward to a bright future of the game in Pakistan.

