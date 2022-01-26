ANL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 26 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 143,087 tonnes of cargo comprising 75,945 tonnes of import cargo and 67,142 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 75,945 comprised of 38,371 Tons of Containerized Cargo, 7,479 Tons of DAP, 12,529 tonnes of Wheat, 6,176 tonnes of Soya Bean Seed and 11,390 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 67,142 tonnes comprised of 50,631 tonnes of containerized cargo, 225 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 8,530 tonnes of Clinkers, 5,645 tonnes of Mill Scale, 2,111 tonnes of Rice.

As many as, 5872 containers comprising of 2788 containers import and 5084 container4s export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 429 of 20’s and 1170 of 40’s loaded while 09 of 20’s and 05 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1059 of 20’s and 811 of 40’s loaded containers while 269 of 20’s and 67 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 06 ships namely, OS Kano 35, Stade, SSI Glorious, Kota Naluri, Adamas I, NS Stella have berth at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 10 ships namely, Le Mans Express, Amagi Galaxy, Giorgos Dracopoulos, Chemroad Sirius, Hyundai Tacoma, Neelambari, Diyala, Ocean Success, Glen Canyon and MT SHalamar have sailed out from Karachi Port.

About 10 cargoes namely, Talassa, Osaka, Clemens Schulte, Hyundai Colombo, MSC Emily II, IDM Doodle, Deadalus Leader, Kota Padang, African Baza and Scarbe were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

Meanwhile four more ships, MSC Rina, Glen Canyon, Gas Athena and Amagi Galaxy carrying Containers, Petroleum gas and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by 11 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, a container ship ‘MSC Dhantia’ left the port on Tuesday morning, while three more ships, Al-Wajba, Seago Prius and Gas Arma are expected to sail from EETL, QICT and EVTL on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 136,389 tonnes, comprising 101,956 tonnes imports cargo and 34,433 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,104 Containers (1,560 TEUs Imports and 1,544 TEUs export) was handled at the Port.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, four ships, Amagi Galaxy, Gas Athena, MSC Rania and Glen Canyon & another ship Maersk Kensington carrying Chemicals, Petroleum Gas and Containers are expected to take berths at Chemicals Terminal, Gas Terminals and Container Terminal on Tuesday, 25th January-2022, while ‘MSC Sky’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust export cargo import cargo

